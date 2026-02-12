The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, February 13 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Friday, February 13, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, emphasizing innovation. The Moon is in Capricorn, emphasizing social status and the work you do for the public. Today, invite you to use all available innovative technologies to project a positive, outward-facing image.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Friday is the Seven of Cups, reversed, which highlights purpose and focus. Instead of diversifying your work, pinpoint one thing that you know you can do well.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Friday, February 13, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Six of Swords, reversed

Sometimes you just have too much to do. Aries, on February 13, the Six of Swords, reversed, is about feeling trapped. When those negative emotions surface, remind yourself that you can choose what to focus on.

You don't have to be everything or do everything for people. You can pick one thing and consolidate the rest. Be strategic today so you can make time for joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Cups, reversed

Taurus, count your blessings. On February 13, you have so many wonderful things going on at the same time. Your daily tarot card, the Four of Cups, reversed, signifies a mental shift in your thinking.

Rather than see mishaps or missed opportunities, on Friday, you see the good. You find all that you need is within reach. Your life isn't boring or lackluster. It's exactly how it's meant to be, and you have the power to change it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Wands, reversed

The Ace of Wands, reversed, is about delayed or blocked creativity. The truth is that sometimes ideas don't come easily. On February 13, you have to stimulate your imagination by trying new things and going on adventures.

You can go for a walk or meet up with an old friend who's doing something new. Watch a movie that's not in your favorite genre. Try one thing that you've never done to pique your intrigue for life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

On February 13, your daily tarot card, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, references financial instability. When you are unsure about your future economic situation, it can create feelings of dread and worry. However, today's encouraging advice is to channel that energy into action.

Do one thing that you know can help you secure your situation, Cancer. Cut costs or review your budget to see where you can reduce spending. Talk to someone who's an ace with numbers to see if they spot an opportunity you've missed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Cups, reversed

Love is both an emotion and a deed, Leo, yet on February 13, it's hard for you to connect with it. Your Ace of Cups, reversed tarot card, signifies a blocked flow of positive feelings.

Should you feel disconnected from your heart, it's time to do something about it. You can tune in by being gentle with yourself. You don't have to push through things that make you feel sad or disheartened. Emotions help channel love when they are embraced.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles

Focus on the good, Virgo. The Six of Pentacles references generosity and charitable giving. You're in a beautiful position to help someone in need.

On February 13, a part of you is reluctant to share what you have. But, try not to think too much about shortages or self-conservation. Instead, see the world through a lens of abundance. The moment you take a step of faith, many wonderful things happen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: King of Wands, reversed

Be careful, Libra. It's so easy for a person to go from kind to discompassionate. On February 13, the reversed King of Wands reveals troubles stemming from overwhelming needs and responsibilities.

You can compartmentalize an experience and disallow someone's bad day from affecting you. You can't change how a person acts, but you can control your own attitude about it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Your daily tarot card, the Page of Pentacles, reversed, reminds you how life happens. You can have all the dreams in the world, Scorpio, but without a system to make them come true, you could fall short.

You may have felt passion was enough to accomplish a goal, yet today you realize you need more. Take a moment and step back. Evaluate the big picture. February 13 is your new day one.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

It's OK to say something is off budget. On February 13, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed, encourages frugality or economic problems. It's all in how you look at things, Sagittarius.

You can see restrictions as an opportunity to become more disciplined and grow stronger. Or, you can view them as limitations that limit your happiness. The choice today is yours.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles

You can like something, and even love it, but you don't have to allow the emotions to control you. The Queen of Pentacles is about intense care and how you handle what you feel.

On February 13, you get to decide how you'll pursue the things you want from life: a nurturing approach or an overly assertive one. Decide which one feels right to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Magician

You can find what you need in this life, Aquarius. On February 13, the Magician tarot symbolizes the connection between what's spiritual and the physical.

You find a way to channel your soul's energy into positive actions that manifest the results you want. Let your mind pick up on the signals that indicate your next steps. You'll find the path you're meant to be on easier when you're connected to your higher power.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Cups

Be yourself, Pisces. On February 13, the Knight of Cups highlights your graceful and kind demeanor, regardless of how you're treated by others.

Today, you demonstrate class and grace under pressure. You reveal what it means to take the higher road. When life gets tough, you just get kinder.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.