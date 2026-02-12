3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On February 13, 2026

On February 13, 2026, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. When Pluto stations direct, we're able to move out of our stuck places.

Three zodiac signs feel long-awaited hope. We're here for the big transformation. We know what we've done to get to this place, and now we're ready to reap the rewards. Whatever held us back now feels out of the way. On this day, hope is finally restored.

Three zodiac signs get to feel the rush of what hope does to a person who has just about lost all of it over the years. We are revived and willing to claim our happiness once again, as we know it is ours to claim. No more nonsense. We're back on the block. Hope rules!

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

For you, Scorpio, this day is all about reclaiming your old mojo and performing even better than you used to. You believe that you can do this, and you are certainly willing to do what it takes to get that old magic back.

During Pluto direct, the number one source of your hope is your inner self. You are strong and ready, and you have come to see that if you stick with something, success is the only logical next step.

This works in your favor as the Pluto transit helps you stay committed. Confidence and hope are not fleeting feelings right now, Scorpio. This one sticks. You're on your way to freedom, and we are happy for you.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

It’s about time for hope to make its big return, Aquarius. This day is all about reinvention, and for you, that's no big deal. You want change, and you want it now. So what do you do? You make it so.

You used to let paranoia get to you and wonder what would happen if you lost it all. Well, it’s time to let go of that state of mind, because what’s happening right now is the opposite. During Pluto direct, you’re gaining it all, Aquarius.

And you know exactly what to do with it. You’ve been practicing for this moment for years. So grab the power and make it yours. Keep hope alive by acting on it. Don’t let it slip away, Aquarius. This is your day.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Right now, Capricorn, you are on a journey to discover the meaning of hope itself. During Pluto direct, you feel it. You also feel inspired to do even more than you already are. You feel creative and engaged.

You may even experience hope as renewed ambition. If that’s the case, then watch out, world, because once you release that Kraken, all we can do is stand in awe.

You are feeling validated by others, and you are also validating yourself. You know how capable you are and what you can do for both yourself and others. This is what fuels that hope and turns it into a superpower.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.