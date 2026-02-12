4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On February 13, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on Friday, February 13, 2026. Today, Jupiter opposes the Moon, helping you earn a blessing through your work.

No planet gives you luck more than planet Jupiter. Jupiter expands your horizons. It was the first planet formed in our solar system. It's associated with religious belief, faith, blessings and optimism. So, today is the day to believe in your potential.

On Friday, these astrological signs do the work of Jupiter to promote luck and attract abundance. Donate food and choose one new thing to learn. Participate in a spiritual practice, and create a small focal point that reminds you of prosperity. Create a small house garden or make a money jar. Look at it often today to help you spark luck!

1. Capricorn

On February 13, your relationship sector strengthens when you focus on yourself. The Moon in your sign emphasizes personal development, which allows you to attract higher-quality situations into your life because of your self-worth. Jupiter helps partnerships grow.

The law of attraction is activated as you draw in who you are. The way you think helps you attract like-minded individuals into your life. You begin to align with a certain type of person who recognizes your value and wants to add to it. A stronger sense of self makes it harder for you to compromise or settle.

2. Aquarius

You attract more health and time into your life on February 13, Aquarius. The more you cut ties with the things in your life that hurt you or cause you to feel anxious, the greater your well-being becomes. The Moon in Capricorn clearly shows what's not working and why. Jupiter responds nicely to good deeds, and it rewards you in abundance with mental health and physical strength.

Letting burdens go makes life feel light and easier for you, and on Friday, you find it much easier to admit the problem and take action. The desire to be authentic feels real to you. You no longer wish to settle. You realize that letting go of roles that don't fit your vision is a gift. It enables you to find what's best for you and for others to find what's ideal for them.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you attract abundance and luck in your romantic life on February 13. The Moon in your social sector opens your mind to new experiences. You're invited to attend events or to go out and make new friends. In a heightened social setting, you mingle with people with diverse interests. You discover parts of yourself you didn't even know you had.

On Friday, branch out and explore the world with awe. You feel fortunate because things have taken a positive turn. Not everyone has the opportunity to do what you do today. You are among the lucky ones!

4. Aries

Aries, when the Moon is in Capricorn on February 13, you work a little harder. You think about all the people you can help, and the first on your list involves family. You love it when you have earned enough to share. Jupiter in your family sector suggests that your wealth flows outward to the people you love, increasing overall comfort.

Today, you stumble upon a path that sets your future in the right direction. Helping others creates luck. You see a light at the end of a tunnel that empowers you but also provides substance for your kin. The desire to alleviate family worry and suffering motivates you to work as a labor of love.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.