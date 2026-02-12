4 Zodiac Signs Are Blessed By The Universe On February 13, 2026

Four zodiac signs are blessed by the universe during the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn on February 13, 2026.

During this lunar transit, many of us feel as though we've been released from a great burden. These astrological signs surrender to this feeling instead of fighting it.

We're so not used to feeling at ease that it takes a while just to get used to it. However, we do get used to it, and it becomes a way of life for us. This is, indeed, a true blessing from the universe.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, there's no better time to de-clutter your mind than on February 13 during the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn. If you check your finances on Friday, you see that there's very little to worry about.

With that out of the way, you can concentrate on all the other things you want out of your life, Taurus. On February 13, you are trusting that inner guidance, and it feels right. This is the best way to move forward.

This blessing from the universe has you feeling cool, calm, and collected on Friday. This is definitely something you can get used to. It is very you to find your balance point, so congratulations, Taurus.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, on February 13, you receive a blessing from the universe that brings you a sense of completion. Or at the very least, the promise of a good, solid ending. During the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn on Friday, you feel proud of what you have done to arrive at this place, as you certainly put in the effort.

This lunar transit shows you that there is a new horizon ahead, and it is worth investing your hope and vision in it. You've come to a place in your life where you accept the bad along with the good. That doesn't mean you've compromised, Virgo. It means your adaptability is acting as wisdom now. This is a major coup for you.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

This day brings you an amazing sense of release, without you having to make a big deal out of it. What takes place on this day is nothing short of miraculous, Scorpio. Yet, it is still very private, and that's OK.

You don’t feel the need to share the details with others, which is perfectly fine. What you are experiencing right now is something only you would understand anyway. And so be it. You are at the height of your power right now, Scorpio, and that's a true blessing.

On February 13, during the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn, you are able to put together all the pieces of this puzzle called life. Now, certain things make sense in ways they never have before. You now understand that everything thus far had to happen for you to become the person you are in this moment.

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

For you, Capricorn, the blessing of the day is closure. While you have waited a long time for this, the day could not be more perfect. Hooray! This is when you begin anew.

On February 13, during the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn, you are able to realign yourself with new values and ideas. The hope that's been instilled in you that tells you that, yes, you can do it.

You are also able to let go in ways you were not able to before. Wisdom fuels your engine right now, bringing you the kind of confidence that only comes when you trust your gut and follow your bliss.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.