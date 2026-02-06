The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, February 7 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for February 7, 2026. The Sun in Aquarius brings attention to technology and innovation. The Moon enters Scorpio, focusing on depth.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Saturday is the Page of Cups, signifying a new beginning. It's time to dig into problems and identify how to resolve them. With the Sun in Aquarius, using new technology and innovative thinking is a great place to start. Let's see what else is in store for you.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, February 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Swords, reversed

The Seven of Swords, reversed, is about self-honesty, Aries. On February 7, ask yourself how you have been dishonest with yourself.

If you've pretended to be something you're not or tried to maintain a facade to avoid drama, it's important to admit it so you can change. Honesty is the best policy, Aries. When you are truthful, you live authentically and can create the world you hope to build.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Five of Swords, reversed

You have to be the one to do it, Taurus. The Five of Swords, reversed, tarot card is about stepping away from things that aren't meant for you. On February 7, it's up to you to initiate what you know is inevitable.

You might prefer someone else to make the break so it hurts less for others. But closure is ideal when it's initiated, as it clearly communicates your intention for the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Cups

Gemini, Three of Cups is about emotional support. Getting what you need from others is not easy. Sometimes you have to ask for it.

Today's tarot card encourages you to look into your social circle for help when you need it. You won't get it any other way. The love and care you desire are just a request away.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Changing your mind is work, Cancer. Today's tarot card, the Five of Pentacles, reversed, is about mindset. If you dislike how you feel, ask yourself what you think. Your thoughts define your emotional energy.

Today will bring you to a point where change is inevitable. Read positive material and listen to high-vibe music. Redirect negative thoughts toward higher insight.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: The Empress, reversed

Leo, you have to decide what you want to experience in life. The Empress, reversed, talks about codependent behavior, which you could fall into.

It's important to stand on your own two feet today, especially when you're tempted to lean on someone who historically lets you down. On February 7, don't ignore your emotions. They act as a guide to truth. When you sense that something should not be the way it is, do the opposite.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Tower

Virgo, your daily tarot card for February 7 is the Tower, which is about misapplied passion. There may be a glitch in your system right now that is causing financial losses or wasting time. You can revise the system or scrap it altogether.

Today, you're being asked to evaluate how things are done and decide what you ought to do next. Poor decision-making at the start of the day can become wisdom by the time it's over.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Hermit, reversed

Libra, The Hermit, reversed, is about withdrawal from life, social circles, and anything that keeps you connected with the world around you. But on February 7, that era of life comes to a close.

You are done holding back your tender, loving care today from people you typically are close to. It's time to reach out to friends or family and reconnect.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Strength, reversed

The best way to handle a problem is to address it directly, Scorpio. On February 7, the reversed Strength tarot card is about facing your fears and deciding you won't let them overcome you.

Initially, Scorpio, you'll want all the answers, but it's OK if you don't. The journey is what matters, with sincerity and self-compassion.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Swords

Just do it, Sagittarius. The Two of Swords is about making a tough decision. On February 7, you'll be standing at a crossroads where a choice must be made.

Part of decision-making isn't about knowing the perfect choice in the moment, but about having enough trust in yourself to face the consequences. You don't have to know what will be perfect, just what you believe is best with your current knowledge. That is all you can ask for, Sag.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Swords

Name what you are struggling with mentally, Capricorn. The Nine of Swords indicates you might be battling negative thought loops, anxiety, shame, or some hardship.

Be present with yourself on February 7. While you are in it, be compassionate with yourself and view things more objectively. Instead of blame or shame, love is the key right now. You will make it through, Cap.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles

The world is your oyster, Aquarius. The Ace of Pentacles is a card of fertility and new beginnings, particularly in the matter of financial wealth.

You don't have to wait for anything else on February 7. Initiate what you can to build stability. It doesn't have to be anything crazy, just tangible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

The Seven of Cups, reversed, signifies that you are no longer seeing situations through rose-colored glasses and gaining clarity about certain aspects of your life.

On February 7, you are getting real with yourself, Pisces. There might have been an illusion, confusion, or the hope that something was different, but not anymore.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.