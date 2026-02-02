Your Daily Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 3: A Magical Era Begins

Your love horoscope for Tuesday, February 3, 2026, is here. Uranus stations direct in Taurus for the last time today. Since 2018, Uranus has been turning through the earth sign of Taurus, encouraging you to embrace change and realize that just because a relationship is comfortable doesn’t mean it’s actually what you want. Uranus in Taurus has been about redefining what stability means and holding space for the unexpected.

Once Uranus leaves Taurus, it won’t return to this earth sign again until 2102, making this an important phase in your romantic journey. Be willing to take chances on love and on unexpected paths in your life. Trust where you are guided and hold space for discovering that the greatest love is often the one that takes you by surprise. Love by nature is unpredictable. You can’t plan for who you will fall in love with, nor can you control the outcome of any relationship. Yet, love isn’t incredible because of its straightforward nature, but in its ability to unexpectedly and magically transform your life.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 3, 2026:

Aries

Allow yourself to want more, dear Aries. Uranus in Taurus has been a challenging time as you’ve had to do a deep dive into themes of self-worth.

While the lessons haven’t always been easy, the purpose is to help you raise the bar on the kind of love that you deserve.

As Uranus stations direct, you will have opportunities to attract an aligned love, but you must make sure that you’re not questioning whether you deserve it or not.

Taurus

Everything will fall into place, Taurus. Since 2018, you’ve seen drastic changes in your life, including your relationship. Uranus took aim at your sense of self and worked to remove anything that wasn’t actually part of the divine plan for your life.

The beginning of this phase was the most difficult, which means you should be moving into an era of greater ease. In the final few months of Uranus in Taurus, you should experience a feeling that everything is falling into place, even if it brings together a life and love that you could never have imagined.

Gemini

Don’t underestimate yourself, Gemini. Uranus in Taurus targeted your healing, sense of intuition and connection with spirit. This area of your life is also responsible for bringing about divine soul connections.

What has arisen has been unexpected, and you’ve been challenged to believe in yourself in ways that you never have before. Use this time to listen to your inner self, go where you are guided and continue to believe that your great love is still out there.

Cancer

Settle into a sense of peace, Cancer. You are a natural giver, yet you’ve also begun to realize that you need to be surrounded by those who give something to you as well. Uranus in Taurus has completely revitalized your relationship and social circle, as it brought in fresh new connections.

This period has involved some loss, but anyone who was removed from your life was for your greater good. Let yourself settle into the new spaces and connections in your life, remembering that you deserve to receive what you so lovingly give to others.

Leo

Stability will return, dearest Leo. Uranus in Taurus has affected so much in your life since 2018. While you’ve seen a shift in the type of person you’re attracted to, you’ve also experienced dramatic changes in your professional life.

This has made it difficult to focus on your romantic goals at times, yet all of that is changing. Stability returns as Uranus stations direct, and you can finally see the purpose of everything you’ve been through in recent years. This also means you will finally have space for love in your life again.

Virgo

Life is guaranteed to change, Virgo. You can either embrace the changes with trust and excitement or resist them. Yet, if a certain path or relationship is destined to be, no matter how you resist, it will still come to fruition.

As Uranus stations direct in Taurus, one last chance to transform and expand your life will come into view. Whether overtly romantic or not, this is about allowing yourself to be guided to where you are meant to be.

Libra

Be so rooted in who you are that nothing can disrupt your peace, Libra. This has been the theme for the last few years of your life. No matter how confident you were, something always seemed to happen to create doubt or once again shift matters in your romantic life.

As Uranus stations direct in Taurus for the last time, invest in your peace. You can’t control the choices of others, but you can determine how they affect you.

Scorpio

The universe is always conspiring to help you, Scorpio. It’s important to remember this sentiment as Uranus stations direct in Taurus. Since 2018, you’ve experienced a lack of stability and confidence in your romantic life.

This has been intensified as Taurus governs your house of love and relationships. The purpose was to wake you up and end certain connections. The choices you made earlier will shape how this period unfolds in your life.

Be sure you’re not clinging to anything or anyone, and that you allow yourself to take opportunities for change as they arise.

Sagittarius

When nothing is certain, anything is possible, Sagittarius. Uranus in Taurus has affected how you organize and plan your life. Taurus also affects your personal well-being and how you care for yourself as well.

Since 2018, you’ve experienced a great deal of instability, yet it was meant to help you invest in yourself. You can’t tie your dreams solely to a relationship; you must be willing to manifest them on your own. This should be an empowering time, and one of great revelation about who you actually want by your side.

Capricorn

Expect the unexpected, Capricorn. Since 2018, Uranus in Taurus has moved through your house of marriage and what brings you the greatest joy. This has led to unexpected changes and opportunities, yet it should also have brought you closer to what you most want.

As Uranus stations direct, you’re entering a period of seeing the results of your choices and the ability to revitalize even the most mundane relationships.

Aquarius

This is what home should feel like, Aquarius. Uranus in Taurus has targeted your sector of home, relationships and family since 2018. This has brought about a period of creating and redefining what home means to you.

In Taurus, this has created opportunities for you to define what stability means to you and cultivate a life in alignment with that. Be sure you’re taking stock of your life and relationship during this period and not tolerating anything that isn’t in true alignment with your soul.

Pisces

Love will never look the same again, sweet Pisces. Since 2018, Uranus has been moving through your house of communication, learning and understanding. Who you were before this transit is not who you are today. Love will forever look different.

It’s important that you reflect on how your perspective has shifted over these last few years, so that as Uranus stations direct, you will be able to put into practice all you’ve learned. Love may not look how you once thought it would, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be even better.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.