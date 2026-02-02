Life Gets So Much Better For 4 Zodiac Signs Once Uranus Goes Direct On February 3, 2026

Life is about to get so much better for four zodiac signs now that Uranus is turning direct on February 3, 2026. Uranus turned retrograde on September 6, 2025, and since then, we've experienced a lot of inner change.

The Uranus retrograde phase ushers in more self-awareness, which can allow us to make internal changes that lead to greater success in the future. During the retrograde, it is typically easier to face and understand any changes we need to make.

Uranus is associated with freedom, sometimes at any cost. This is why sometimes Uranus’s retrograde is associated with breakups and breaking free of things we find oppressive in our lives, such as a bad job or relationship. Alternatively, we may process the information and then break free when Uranus turns direct.

These astrological signs have done the inner work and are ready for the positive changes that await once Uranus goes direct on February 3.

1. Aries

Aries, Uranus has been retrograde for approximately five months in your second house of money. This may have slowed down your finances or a job search. You may have also been undergoing some internal questions or dealing with baggage concerning your own self-worth, or thinking about difficult situations that may have occurred in your past.

But life gets better once Uranus turns direct and you begin to look at any self-worth issues differently. You feel as though you have done the work in terms of overcoming emotional baggage. In terms of money and finances, things improve financially as the planet turns direct and you receive an opportunity for increased income.

2. Taurus

Taurus, Uranus has been retrograde in your first house of self, which affects you personally. It also opposes your seventh house of partners, which means life gets a lot better in both of these areas when it turns direct. Important matters concerning your values, personal identity, and money that have been stalled begin to move forward after February 3.

If Uranus has been creating friction in your relationship, you've gotten through the most difficult time. Matters may begin to lighten up or improve after Uranus turns direct. The internal adjustments you have made over the past five months will serve you well in terms of the big leaps you're about to make in the outer world, especially in terms of the way you come across to others and set your boundaries and expectations.

3. Libra

Libra, Uranus has been retrograde in your eighth house, which rules other people’s money, partner’s money, intimacy, debt, the way you feel in relationships, as well as change and transformation. It is likely your partner has seen some financial ups and downs or made significant changes in some way, and if so, life gets so much better after Uranus turns direct on February 3.

Since the eighth house also rules other people’s money or corporate money, it is also possible that you have made changes in your finances and either incurred or paid off debt or taxes. If you have incurred debt, you seek to find ways of paying it off. If you have already begun paying it off, you start to see more results soon.

You may experience a need for more personal freedom or autonomy if you feel that you have been limited in some way. If you are in a relationship that seems to be restrictive, you will likely break free at this time. If you have been going through a time of heavy emotional issues and intensity, Uranus turning direct marks the end of this period, and you embrace a new authenticity in terms of living and move on with your life.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, Uranus has been retrograde in your fourth house for the past five months. Life gets so much better when it turns direct and you see sudden shifts in relationships. This energy encourages you to re-evaluate how you feel and potentially break free from any relationship that seems toxic or has outlived its purpose.

Since the fourth house rules home, family, and your basic foundations in life, you have likely made (or are making) significant changes such as moving or selling a home. You may have even experienced some type of change in the family through marriage, divorce, or new family members.

Uranus squares your Sun, which is often associated with divorce and job change. You experience a recalibration of some sort once it turns direct, incorporating all of the changes in your daily life. Further unexpected changes may still crop up after February 3, so it's important to remain flexible and adaptable at this time.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.