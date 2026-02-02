4 Zodiac Signs Experience Major Abundance & Luck On February 3, 2026

Four zodiac signs are experiencing abundance and luck on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Today, the Moon leaves the bold and courageous sign of Leo to enter Virgo.

In Virgo, the Moon strengthens as it aims for perfection. The room for error reduces and focus increases. There's intentional action with tender care and less openness for frivolousness. Virgo energy is lucky because it establishes the structures that support productivity. It's effective because it eliminates waste and prevents problems before they arise.

Advertisement

Nothing happens by chance on Tuesday. Instead, things happen because they are planned. It's time to be meticulous and fine-tooth comb areas of life that are disorderly, and these astrological signs don't waste this opportunity to experience abundance and luck when it's highly probable and even predictable.

1. Taurus

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Taurus, if anyone loves to have a productive day, it's you. So, when the Moon enters Virgo on February 3, in your sector of romance, you are in love with life. You see your hobbies as a way to elevate your lifestyle. Each act is an experience of abundance. Joy becomes a pipeline to abundance defined by happiness, smiles, and good times.

You are unashamedly invested and looking out for yourself on Tuesday. You don't mind admitting that you want to explore life on your own terms. Spotting every chance to do so is very fortunate, as it's rare for you to put yourself first. Yet, today you have decided to do so, and nothing can stop you from having a good time.

2. Virgo

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

When the Moon enters your sign on February 3, Virgo, it's as if you feel a sense of inner power and focus to get what you want from life. What you want more of involves self-development. You enjoy learning and aim to achieve as much personal growth as possible. Today, you define your purpose. It doesn't have to be much, because even a small goal sets the tone just right.

You experience abundance and luck when you gain new knowledge or experience something unique for the first time. Life was never meant to live stagnantly, and you refuse to do so today. You're choosing to grow by learning a new lesson, gaining a skill, or doing one thing you've always done 1 percent better.

3. Libra

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Libra, when the Moon enters Virgo, it awakens a side of you that you forgot you had. You become highly focused on removing the blocks in your life that prevent you from attracting luck and abundance. On February 3, you draw a line in the sand. You decide that if a situation is harmful, you won't compromise. Instead, you'll distance yourself and move on.

Life is too short to try to force something that is not meant for you. You turn toward what is, and by doing so, you experience abundance in the form of freedom. You live unrestrictedly and can do the things you want without regret. No complaints from others, just you doing the things that make you happy.

4. Aquarius

Design: Your Tango

Advertisement

Your most intimate relationships deepen on February 3, Aquarius, and for you, closeness is the best kind of abundance life can provide. You love to know people well. When people trust you, they share their secrets and are there to help you, and you help them.

On February 3, you count your blessings, and at the very top of the list are your relationships, ranging from friends and family to a significant other. Many people aren't so lucky. They don't have it as well as you do when it comes to connectivity. You find yourself in a powerful position of influence among people you care about, and today is a day of prosperity.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.