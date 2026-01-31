Your Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, February 1: You Find Yourself Again

The Full Moon in Leo will peak on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in your daily love horoscope. The Full Moon in Leo is opposite the Sun, Mercury, Mars, Venus, and Pluto, all in Aquarius. The Moon brings fruition to the lunar cycle that began within this fire sign on July 24, 2025. Leo is a fire sign ruled by the Sun, and it helps you understand and follow your heart.

The Moon boldly and outlandishly brings attention to your divine purpose. The Full Moon opposes the stellium in Aquarius, with the effect lasting through February 6, intensifying the energy. The Aquarius stellium represents obstacles to overcome and improve your romantic life or attract love. This isn’t a no from the universe, but a test of how much you want it. While Leo is bold and dramatic, Aquarius offers a subtle roadmap for following your heart. Leo energy is important as Jupiter enters this fire sign on June 30. Emotions surface and manifest later in the year. First, trust your heart and not let anything deter you from what's meant for you.

The love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, February 1, 2026:

Aries

Joy returns to your life, Aries. It’s been a challenging few years for you, but the Leo Full Moon reminds you of the importance of focusing on your happiness.

It’s not always about money or career, but in creating a life that you can’t wait to wake up to. Leo helps you find your bliss, and through that energy, to finally attract the person you’re meant to share your life with.

On February 1, focus on yourself and what brings joy to your life, knowing it brings in the love you desire.

Taurus

Honor your emotions, dear Taurus. The Leo Full Moon rises in your sector of love, home, and family. This brings a cycle to fruition in your personal life, yet it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s time to take action.

Try to give yourself time to acknowledge and work through what arises, knowing that the time to make changes arrives later in the year. For now, it’s enough to let your feelings out, trusting that your heart already knows the truth.

Gemini

Be mindful of your reactions, Gemini. Leo governs your sector of communication and understanding. With the Full Moon here, the last in the Year of the Snake, you must be mindful of how you react to situations in your romantic life.

This brings boldness to your emotions, which can be beneficial, yet it can also make you become irrational. Be mindful of how you react to anything that arises, and be sure to create space to open up so you can avoid regrets later.

Cancer

You deserve everything that is coming, Cancer. The Full Moon in Leo creates a point of fruition in your journey to understand what you are worth. This builds throughout the year as opportunities, romance, and wealth start to pour in.

For now, it’s enough to hold space for yourself. Forgive yourself for accepting less, and reaffirm that you will never, ever betray yourself for love. This is the era of abundance that you’ve been trying to manifest, so be sure you know you deserve it.

Leo

Be your most authentic self, Leo. The Full Moon rises in your zodiac sign of Leo, prompting you to reflect on what the Year of the Snake has brought into your life. The Year of the Snake was about shedding and releasing, as is this Full Moon.

Try to create some space for a ritual of what you are not going to carry forward, and hold space for all you feel. This yearly breakout with Jupiter in Leo and the Nodes of Fate moving into Aquarius and Leo.

Spending time reflecting on what you’re releasing and honoring your truth is essential in moving forward.

Virgo

Make up your own rules, Virgo. The Full Moon in Leo peaks in your house of intuition and subconscious, bringing to light what was previously buried. While this part of your life often calls you to seek solitude, in Leo, it asks you to take action and be forthcoming with your feelings.

Focus on aligning with your inner truth, breaking free from what has been holding you back and allowing yourself to make up your own rules for love.

Libra

Everything comes full circle, Libra. On Sunday, February 1, the Full Moon in Leo brings fruition to a situation that began with the New Moon on July 24, 2025. Leo governs your social contracts, including romantic relationships.

This energy is meant to awaken a new direction or desire in your life, and it may come from someone quite surprising. Let yourself observe what arrives with this lunation, knowing that it is all part of a greater meaning which plays out in the coming year.

Scorpio

Don’t hold yourself back any longer, Scorpio. Leo energy governs your house of internal validation, reputation, and purpose-driven success. While this can positively benefit your career, it also helps to call in a partner who is genuinely aligned with your healing and goals.

The Full Moon in Leo brings about a new truth or realization that you can no longer ignore. Don’t let yourself get overwhelmed, but be guided to take action on it later.

Sagittarius

If you want it, then go after it, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Leo rises in your house of luck, new beginnings, and abundance. This is an extremely lucky Moon that is meant to remind you of the power that you have over your destiny.

While the Full Moon in Leo brings about a point of completion, with Jupiter and the Nodes of Fate activating this fire sign, your work is far from done. Be sure you’re listening to your inner self and seizing opportunities as they arrive, as you never know when you’ll meet your forever love.

Capricorn

Hold space for all that has happened, Capricorn. Leo rules your house of transformation and intimacy. This is a place that gives you a soft landing to process everything that you’ve been through in the Year of the Snake.

While you may not be where you thought you would be, that doesn’t mean you’re not still working within a divine plan for your life. Give yourself time to process and be sure that you’re listening to your heart.

There is room for improvement here if you are in a relationship, but you need to be the one to make the first move.

Aquarius

Love finds you when you least expect it, Aquarius. The Full Moon in Leo peaks in your house of love, dating and relationships. While this energy is most powerful if you’re single and looking for love, it casts a beneficial energy over an existing relationship.

This energy is all about following your heart to true love. Put yourself out there, be honest about who you are and don’t be afraid to be bold in the face of love. Most of all, be sure you’re not writing anything off as a surprise love match is in store for you.

Pisces

Give yourself what you need the most, Pisces. Leo energy governs your house of well-being and positive change.

With the Full Moon in this fire sign, you realize what you need to do in order to transform your life for the better. Whether you’re single or in a relationship, be sure you’re taking care of yourself and giving yourself what you need the most.

Practices like somatic yoga may be beneficial during this time, helping you better process the emotions you’ve stored in your body. Taking care of yourself helps you attract a caring partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.