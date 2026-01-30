The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, January 31 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for Saturday, January 31, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon is in Cancer. We are within the three-day window of the Full Moon's energy, a powerful time for energetic release.

It's time to place your water jars on the windowsill to make moon water, and set your personal tarot card deck out at night so it can be exposed to the moon for an energetic cleanse. The collective tarot card for Saturday is the reversed Seven of Pentacles, prompting you to make changes and to set up systems that prevent problems before they occur.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 31, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is about money blocks. Rather than say you're unlucky or that life isn't working to plan, get curious. Explore what's working and what isn't, especially when it comes to how you spend or earn money.

Aries, you like quick fixes, but sometimes the slow-and-steady path is best. While there's no fast solution for a long-standing economic issue, taking a step back on January 31 to evaluate your habits is a solid place to start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Three of Swords, reversed

Taurus, few wounds run deeper than those that strike at the heart. On January 31, you finally see a light at the end of a dark, emotional tunnel.

The Three of Swords, reversed, is about letting go of sadness or disappointment as it relates to heartache. The memories that surface now can sting, but they don't carry as much weight or meaning as they once did.

You're outgrowing old patterns that kept you emotionally vulnerable and ready to heal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: The Devil, reversed

Gemini, this is your chance to break free from anything that's felt restrictive but tolerable for far too long. On January 31, The Devil, reversed, reminds you of your value as it encourages you to release limiting beliefs.

If you've adopted others' opinions or fallen into negative self-talk, today it ends. You rewrite the script and detach, aiming for a positive future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups, reversed

Cancer, your daily tarot card for January 31 is the Ten of Cups, reversed, highlighting family tension that feels dysfunctional and hard to overcome.

Today is the perfect time to step back and evaluate the dynamics to understand the role you play when tension mounts. Through understanding your part, you can take ownership of it.

Changing yourself can be a powerful step toward creating improvements that involve others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Leo: King of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, the King of Pentacles, reversed, focuses on unreliable behavior such as spending or habits that lead to financial mismanagement.

Today's your chance to make a change that not only improves your relationship but also contributes to the overall financial betterment of your love life.

Being a responsible partner is something you want to be, and choosing to work on the areas of life that affect you and others shows a sincere desire to be a team player.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is a symbol of strength, Virgo. On January 31, you wish for more structure, a sense of control and a command of your environment. However, a careful balance between strength and softness is required from you.

Everyone wants power, but there's responsibility in yielding it, and it comes in the form of consideration of others. As you learn to navigate your power and influence, consider how you deliver your message. You want impact, but don't do it at the cost of relationships.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Saturday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Wands

There's a lot of work to be done this year, Libra, and according to the Two of Wands tarot card, it's important to plan before making decisions about the future. You're ready to jump ahead and get started, but success works best when a plan is in place.

To save time, Libra, think about all the things that need to be done. Map it out and envision it in your mind. Initially, it feels like you're taking too long, but growth becomes accelerated once you get into motion.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician

Scorpio, when you want something bad enough, you think about it with intensity. The Magician tarot card is about talents, and you have many. On January 31, there's a significant opportunity for you to manifest what you want out of life.

Make a list of all your unique skills, including your untapped traits. Pick one that you'd like to cultivate. Don't only consider the low-hanging fruit. Instead, dream big and be brave as you prepare to pursue your dream.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Strength, reversed

All fear can be temporary if you confront what scares you right away. On January 31, the reversed Strength tarot card indicates self-doubt that can be gripping. However, you know when those feelings creep up, it's a call to bravery.

Sagittarius, this is the point where being honest with yourself stings but is helpful. Look at your struggles and decide to manage them, not let them define you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Cups

On January 31, the Queen of Cups addresses a need for intuitive wisdom and deep compassion, Capricorn. Sometimes, a tender heart can feel frustrated when efforts don't feel reciprocated.

You may struggle to empathize with others, including yourself. On Saturday, however, lean into the emotional side of problems and see how you can navigate them with sensitivity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to turn your attention to a project or relationship that has been pushed aside, Aqurius. On January 31, your tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, indicates difficulty concentrating and giving your undivided attention to what you do.

If your mind wanders on Saturday, pay attention to the reason why. You may notice boredom, disinterest, or feeling overwhelmed. Discover what might help you raise your interest and help you to stop procrastinating. Finding an accountability partner to help you get back on track can help.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

On January 31, Pisces, the Three of Wands, reversed, points to a loss of perspective. You can easily lose sight of your goals, and this can be due to a variety of factors.

If you're unsure what to do next, don't ignore it. Instead, look at what might help you move past this moment. Solutions are available to you, and you can return to a calm inner state by working toward it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.