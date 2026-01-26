The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, January 27 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope message is here for Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The Sun is in Aquarius, and the Moon leaves Taurus to enter Gemini. When both luminaries are in air signs, the mind is active and alert to patterns that signal change. Your imagination is open to exploring fresh ideas and talking about them. A desire to connect with others verbally grows.

The collective tarot card for Tuesday is the Nine of Swords, reversed, which often indicates feeling stressed about finances. Concerns may still exist, but there's relief through clarity and conversation rather than worry. Today, you realize you're more supported than your anxiety suggests.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Tuesday, January 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Cups

Aries, the Seven of Cups shows up when options multiply, and clarity gets confusing. On January 27, you could feel pulled in several different directions at once, especially around ideas, conversations, or plans that all sound good on the surface.

Instead of forcing a decision, notice which choice excites you instead of what you'd do that impresses others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Star

Your daily tarot card for January 27 is the Star, Taurus, focusing on powerful wisdom. Tuesday offers a quiet sense of reassurance, especially if you've questioned your decisions.

Your renewals through optimism and trust in timing. A conversation or a moment of encouragement can restore your confidence and help you to understand yourself better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups reflects disappointment, Gemini, but not defeat. You tend to fixate on what didn't work or what feels emotionally unresolved, especially in conversations with others.

The good news is that this card also signals a shift in perspective on January 27. If you allow yourself to acknowledge the loss without replaying it, you'll notice what's still available to you, including support.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords

Cancer, the Eight of Swords highlights what makes you feel emotionally and mentally stuck in a rut, when in reality, freedom is within reach. It's your fears that prevent you from seeing it.

On January 27, pay attention to the self-imposed limitations you allow to stop you from experiencing the freedom that's rightfully yours.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Cups, reversed

Your tarot card for January 27 is the Two of Cups, Leo. Reversed, it signifies an imbalance in a relationship, especially an emotional disconnect that prevents a partnership from feeling healthy and secure.

Today, you learn to speak up when you feel a person pulling away from you. It takes work and effort, but ignoring what you see happening won't make it better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess, reversed

The High Priestess, reversed, symbolizes blocked intuition, Virgo, which makes it harder to know truly how you feel or what you want to do with the information you have.

Intuitiveness is such an important part of who you are, and since this is a feminine energy, consider doing things that foster its expression in your life. Self-care, rest, nurture, and acting with compassion toward others are all included.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, the Knight of Wands indicates a need to slow down. You're called to take a break and be contemplative.

On January 27, so many opportunities will open to you, and yet, you don't want to become overwhelmed, scattered or distracted in your energy. Instead, truly tap into your heart and know what is right for your goals. You want your activities to align so you don't lose momentum, speed or desire.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Cups, reversed

The Three of Cups, reversed, highlights problems arising from gossip and talking about others, Scorpio. Loyalty is such an important component of relationships for you.

When you sense anything to the contrary on January 27, you'll feel it even without knowing the source. You'll figure out the best way to handle what you're experiencing to minimize the effects or bring things back into order.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Pentacles

Your daily tarot card is the Queen of Pentacles, Sagittarius, and you may be this beautiful figure. Her essence is self-made accomplishments rooted in security, grounded decision-making and wise choices.

You look forward to being in a place where you no longer have to depend on others financially. Starting on January 27, get down to the basics and truly consider what you want and need from life moving forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Wands

The Queen of Wands is about finding love and meeting someone who unlocks the gate to your heart, Capricorn. On January 27, when you least expect it, love comes to you in an instant. It will catch you off guard as your heart wakes up to its power in your life.

You don't have to be starting a new relationship. If you're in an established partnership, passion can grow stronger remining you why you liked someone in the first place. This is a perfect day for planning a first date or doing something different to show you care.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, your tarot card is the Ten of Swords, reversed, which is about overcoming rock bottom and starting over again.

On January 27, you'll find the strength to release something that's hurt you in the recent past, and even though there are still signs of what transpired, you'll discover that you are ready to confront fears with renewed vision for the future. You won't forget what happened, but you also refuse to let it limit your enjoyment of your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, is about the darker side of wealth, where money is treated as a form of emotional security when it is not.

On January 27, check your motives before making purchases or working long hours to generate abundance. Try not to allow your desires to overtake your virtue or ethics. It's a good day to review your big why to see if it aligns with the person you genuinely want to be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.