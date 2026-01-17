The Daily Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, January 18 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for January 18, 2026, is here. The Capricorn New Moon arrives on Sunday, enabling you to internalize and emotionally process all that has transpired over the last month. This New Moon's energy is strongest from now through the 20th. Since it is conjunct with Pluto in Aquarius, any intention you set now feels potent and full of potential.

Your collective tarot card for Sunday is the Magician, which represents intention, personal power and the ability to shape outcomes through focused effort. Combined with the New Moon, this card reflects a moment where awareness meets action.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, January 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Wands, reversed

Your daily tarot card for January 18 is the reversed Ace of Wands, indicating creative energy that has yet to find its expressive outlet.

Aries, the message for you today is that your power isn't gone, but this pause leaves room for clarity. Sunday's Capricorn New Moon invites you to reconnect with what excites you about life instead of staying busy out of obligation.

Sometimes strength shows up as a restraint. When you stop pushing against the resistance you feel, inspiration will naturally bubble to the surface, helping you find a way to share it with the world.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, the reversed Knight of Pentacles tarot card focuses on intention and asks you if your current pace matches. your long-term goals.

Starting on January 18, what once felt dependable now seems less attractive. You may feel burdened because the activity is outdated. You're ready for something new. Small adjustments, like a different schedule, a lighter commitment, or a renewed project, can help you return to normal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed Queen of Pentacles highlights how outcomes shift when your priorities change. Gemini, on January 18, you notice that multitasking isn't producing the results you want.

Today favors redefining your success in a way that supports your dreams, hopes and energy. You don't have to solely focus on responsibilities. What you nurture will grow, and the outcome you make depends on the changes you implement now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Wands

Your daily tarot card, the Queen of Wands, centers on purpose and gratitude by reminding you of your natural influence. You don't need permission to take up space, Cancer. Your presence already moves things forward in your life, your friendships, and your future.

On January 18, it's time to acknowledge how far you've come, and to do so with confidence. How you express gratitude, in writing, aloud or quietly in your heart, becomes a source of power. It's good for you to allow yourself to see how much you have.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups

Leo, the Queen of Cups tarot card emphasizes emotional authority rooted in purpose. Leo, you're learning that leadership doesn't have to involve acting bold, brazen or assertive. You can be calm and understanding. In fact, others prefer that you are.

On January 18, gratitude for your situation helps you remain grounded. You navigate tough emotions and learn to honor your inner world.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance, reversed

Virgo, the reversed Temperance tarot card focuses on intention by revealing imbalance. Something feels off to you because you sense an area of life is being ignored while another receives more attention than needed.

On January 18, look closely at what needs to be adjusted in your schedule, budget, or focus. How you address problems with what is not in alignment will help you reset and return to a state of harmony and focus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Pentacles

Your daily tarot card for January 18 is the Ace of Pentacles, Libra, which speaks to shaping outcomes through practical beginnings. A small opportunity carries more potential for you than it appears at first.

When you take one single additional step forward, you start to see results. You learn to follow your intuition, Libra, and the path it takes you on. You see how results come from consistent progress.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man, reversed

Scorpio, the Hanged Man, reversed tarot card is about finding your life's purpose while also letting go of the things you don't enjoy. You are ready to move into a new life chapter, but without understanding how to do it, the idea loses meaning for you.

Gratitude can help you return to your big why. List all the things you're currently thankful for and revisit what you write down.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords, reversed

The reversed Three of Swords tarot card highlights healing as a form of personal power. Sagittarius, you obtain emotional clarity and confidence returns when you stop revisiting old hurts and disappointments.

On January 18, letting go helps to control resentment. Your happiness and inner peace allow you to replace projection with joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, the reversed Ace of Cups tarot card centers around emotional renewal. You may feel reserved, but not disconnected from the things you want in life.

On January 18, setting a gentle intention helps your heart feel more hopeful and open. Emotional honesty begins with truthfulness about what you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, your daily tarot card for January 18 is the Nine of Wands, reversed. On Sunday, focus your attention on shaping an outcome.

You recognize when you feel tired or overwhelmed. Your persistence doesn't always mean doing more or pushing yourself harder. Instead, it teaches you to rest when you can and conserve your energy wisely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Tower, reversed

The reversed Tower tarot reflects purpose through conscious change, Pisces. On January 18, instead of disruption arriving unexpectedly, you're choosing transformation on your own terms.

You practice gratitude for stability on Sunday, and it helps you to make changes. When what you're doing feels intentional, it becomes an empowering experience.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.