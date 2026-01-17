4 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Big Opportunities After The Capricorn New Moon On January 18, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting luck and big opportunities during the Capricorn New Moon on January 18, 2026. The New Moon shows us exactly what we need to do in order to progress.

Sunday's New Moon reflects a concluding chapter as Saturn gets ready to enter Aries in February. These astrological signs feel the impact of this lunation the most because it reflects a reset for them as they attract endless opportunities. After January 18, a new cycle begins, with Mars in Capricorn showing us how to take control and Jupiter in Cancer giving us hope and faith in the direction we take.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you're attracting luck and big opportunities with the Moon in your sign, an excellent time for you to reach for the stars. Mars is also in your sign, a key tool in your treasure box, pushing you and motivating you to unleash your potential.

The New Moon brings more opportunities for love through strengthening your existing relationships. New romantic interests may appear for those who are single, as you navigate what you truly desire in future relationships. You are learning how to be honest with your emotions and with your aspirations. Trust and be more patient with yourself while securing your position to welcome in more triumphant moments.

Although a New Moon in your sign could make this a time for hard work, you're no stranger to hard work and won't shy away from responsibilities. This is also a social transit, making it easy to be a beacon of light and hope for others as your friendships also receive a boost during this period.

2. Pisces

Pisces, you are attracting luck and big opportunities after the Capricorn New Moon, an impactful transit for you since it focuses on the connections around you and rekindling your goals and dreams. As we get closer to Aquarius season, this New Moon shows you how to take charge of your finances, how to be more mindful of the people you surround yourself with, and when to take care of yourself.

The Moon in Capricorn brings positive changes and ideas as well. Creative ideas surge at this time as you find inspiration. While getting your thoughts in order may be challenging, Mars in Capricorn keeps you in line, shows you how to plan ahead and bring more structure to your routine. If you’ve been splurging, the transit could make you more mindful of how to keep your finances in check with new savings plans and objectives.

3. Aries

Aries, get ready to take charge as you attract luck and big opportunities after this lunation, which keeps you in high spirits, feeling motivated and right on track. 2026 is the year you pick up the pieces and uncover your power, and you have the opportunity to create wonders as long as you stay disciplined.

Mars in Capricorn is pushing you to be more methodical, and since you’re ruled by Mars, this only serves to make you more patient and energized to continue your path to victory in your professional sector. The New Moon awakens your desire to lead and not give up.

You'll also experience positive changes within your friendship circles now that Venus is in Aquarius, lending support. Prepare to see your network expand as you welcome new people into your world.

4. Cancer

Cancer, although the New Moon is happening in your partnership house, this energy centers on you and your emotional growth over the last year. While Jupiter is still in your sign, you're attracting luck and big opportunities throughout the entire first half of the year.

Because we are preparing for Saturn’s ingress in Aries next month, part of this energy centers on your professional or academic sector because it shows you the overall dynamic you have with others. The qualities that make you an excellent friend are also what help others trust you in the career sector. Focus on applying to college or new jobs this year, since your desire for learning something new is stronger.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.