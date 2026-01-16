Your Daily Love Horoscope For Saturday, January 17: If You Don’t Feel Like Yourself, It’s A Sign

The daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for January 17, 2026. Venus begins its reign in Aquarius on Saturday, which lasts through February 10, 2026. Venus in Aquarius is radically different than when it was in Capricorn and brings about the energy of expansion and movement. There is an openness that washes over your life on Saturday, reminding you that as much as a foundation matters, so does freedom.

While Aquarius is stereotyped as cold or detached, the truth is, this zodiac sign feels deeply. It just doesn’t concern itself with what's illogical. Aquarius is a free spirit and a rebel. It honors its inner compass, which means you are guided to do the same in your love life while Venus is here. Venus in Aquarius reminds you that when it comes to love, you have to do what’s best for yourself, as that is the only way to tap into the abundance of this air sign.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 17, 2026:

Aries

Your social life is blessed, dear Aries. Aquarius governs your romantic connections, friendships, and the ability to forge new connections. With Venus shifting into this air sign, your social life takes precedence in the coming weeks.

Not only does this mean that abundance and love flow to you from this area of your life, but it can also bring exciting developments in your romantic life. While Venus is in Aquarius, you may realize you have feelings for that person you thought was just a best friend or experience love at first sight.

Starting on January 17, be open to any new connections (especially those with strong Taurus placements), as love is in the air.

Taurus

Let yourself be seen, Taurus. Although Aquarian energy brings attention to your career and educational pursuits, it also carries an important message for your romantic life.

This energy can tie love and work together through falling for a coworker or relocating for a new project. However, it also asks that you allow yourself to be seen. With Aquarius representing your reputation and how others see you, Venus guides you to simply hold space for who you are and allow yourself to be seen.

You’re not trying to prove yourself in any relationship. Instead, trust that with this energy, you can attract the one meant for you.

Gemini

Let there be light, sweet Gemini. Venus in Aquarius begins an era of abundance, luck, and travel in your romantic life. This period helps release any heaviness that has lingered into the new year and reminds you to keep having hope for all that you dream of.

While Venus is moving through Aquarius, you are lucky in love, but it may not be with the person you'd expect. Be open to unexpected travel or new connections, and allow yourself to genuinely believe that everything does indeed happen for a reason.

Cancer

Take charge of your romantic life, beautiful Cancer. Aquarian energy governs your house of intimacy, transformation, and the power to choose your destiny. With Venus in Aquarius, this is a chance to take charge of your life and explore where your heart feels drawn.

This energy can help soften any changes you’re going through, bring financial gifts to ease your burdens, and introduce a new sense of excitement into your romantic life. Starting on January 17, take charge and refuse to give your power away to others.

Leo

Love is all around, Leo. Whether you’re looking to start dating, become serious with an existing partner or learn how to love your life once again, Venus in Aquarius is beneficial for you.

Aquarian energy rules your house of dating and love, both in a romantic sense and in opening your life up so that you can actually start enjoying it. There is a lightness to this energy that helps bring movement to relationships and situations that have felt stuck. On January 17, Venus in Aquarius marks a pivotal turning point in a connection.

Virgo

Take Venus in Aquarius as your reset, Virgo. Whether you’re single or happily in love, this is your chance for a reset for your body, mind, and spirit. On January 17, Venus in Aquarius calls you to look at what you need to feel your best and emboldens you to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

While this energy represents a chance to improve yourself and your relationship, it can also bring changes. This is due to the air quality of Aquarius and the free spirit energy that you don’t always allow yourself to tap into. If you’ve been wanting to improve your life or relationship, this is finally the boost that makes that happen.

Libra

At last, Libra, you are entering an incredible phase in your romantic life as Venus shifts into your house of marriage and commitment. Starting on January 17, everything you’ve been working for is finally coming back to you.

More importantly, this is your chance to finally receive the love you’ve always given so selflessly to others. Whether you’re finally feeling at peace in your relationship or looking forward to saying I do, at last, you're attracting the love you’ve always dreamed of.

Scorpio

You won’t need to talk yourself into what is meant for you, Scorpio. While this is a sentiment that you’ve heard before, it’s essential that you practice this mantra while Venus is in Aquarius starting on January 17.

While this energy brings greater satisfaction into your relationship and home, especially if you’ve recently made some significant changes, it also carries a great deal of freedom.

There is something within your life that you need to free yourself from. With Venus here, it can be done gently and attract great abundance just as long as you realize you won’t ever need to settle for what is meant for you.

Sagittarius

Speak your dreams into existence on January 17, Sagittarius. Aquarian energy governs your house of communication and sacred understanding. With Venus here, you have a way with words, but you’ll also feel greater excitement about the future.

This inspires you to start embracing your dreams and those that you share with someone special in your life. Just be sure that whatever you dream of, you’re also looking at how to practically make it happen. Believe in where your heart is guiding you and allow yourself to receive everything you’ve ever wanted.

Capricorn

You deserve to be abundantly loved, Capricorn. Starting on January 17, Venus in Aquarius brings the kind of love that you’ve always dreamed of, as well as a boost to your finances. This creates a beautiful and exciting time in your romantic life, as you will finally feel able to enjoy all that you’ve worked to create.

This energy is guiding you to focus on receiving from your partner or those that you are dating. Believe in your worthiness and use this time to release any shadows that have been holding you back from love. Just be mindful of your spending on dates or new outfits, as Venus not only brings in greater wealth, but also greater expenses.

Aquarius

You can attract everything you’ve ever desired, Aquarius. Venus shifts into Aquarius on January 17, where remains through February 10. Venus in Aquarius is a powerful, energetic force in your romantic life, and it's also part of a building stellium in your sign that will bring luck to everything that surrounds you.

While Venus is in Aquarius, focus on ways that you can feel better about yourself, especially your appearance. Whether it’s a new health regimen or hairstyle, this energy in your sign makes you feel more attractive.

Venus in your sign also benefits your power of attraction and ability to manifest, so be sure that you’re setting intentions for all that you hope to draw into your life.

Pisces

Your higher self is always guiding you, dearest Pisces. Aquarian energy governs your house of intuition and profound soul relationships. This may show up as a soulmate or twin flame, yet it will be crucial to tap into the wisdom of your higher self.

On January 17, you may experience vivid dreams or an increase in divine signs from the universe. Try not to question what you are guided to do. Just follow and see where it’s meant to lead. This is a profound time to cultivate a connection that aligns with your own free spirit and sense of romance.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.