Life Gets Much Better For 4 Zodiac Signs Once Venus Enters Aquarius On January 17, 2026

Life gets much better for four zodiac signs once Venus enters Aquarius on January 17, 2026 and our idea and definition of love shifts. With the planet of love in Aquarius, our focus turns toward community and friendships over the next several weeks.

While Venus in Capricorn's more down-to-earth energy helped us make practical decisions in the realm of romance, Venus in Aquarius from January 17 to February 10 encourages more freedom of expression. We may be drawn to more unconventional approaches to love and prioritize staying true to ourselves.

Venus in Aquarius has the greatest impact on the astrological signs below. Capricorn season helped these signs implement some structure in their lives, and now Venus in Aquarius sets the tone for Aquarius season. Venus meets up with Pluto on January 20, bringing powerful transformations to these signs as it ushers in a new beginning.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, life gets much better with Venus in your sign bringing love and encouraging you to share it with others. It's an uplifting transit that reminds you to show up for yourself. New learning experiences involving how much you’re willing to share within your relationships present themselves over the next several weeks. Social gatherings are more appealing during the course of this transit, as is reconnecting with friends.

Because Venus in your sign makes you more vulnerable, kind, and compassionate, it could unearth some suppressed emotions, especially once Venus and Pluto meet up in your sign on January 20. Make time for self-care as you become more protective of your time and energy. This is a calming reset that gears you up for the wonders the Aquarius season brings as you prepare to get back in the spotlight.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, Venus in Aquarius is a wake-up call, but life gets much better once you make some changes in your professional or academic sector. This is a period of repairing any broken connections with others. Venus in conjunction with Pluto starts things off on January 20, bringing vibrant transformations and preparing you for the new lesson plan that begins with this transit. You are entering a learning phase building on what you've been working through with Pluto in Aquarius.

But this is also a nostalgic period because it brings back some of the Saturn in Aquarius energy from 4-5 years ago, when you were focused on your career and professional goals. However, things are a lot calmer this time around with Venus softening the energy, bringing hope, adding support, and welcoming love to the goals you want to pursue over the next several years.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, drama infuses your partnership house once Venus enters Aquarius, but life actually gets better because this type of drama breaks you free from the monotony of the Capricorn energy we've had over the last several weeks.

Venus in Aquarius feels liberating and exciting as you shift your focus to love and romance. Steady relationships receive a boost since Venus in this area of your chart pushes you to work with your partner as a team. You may feel compelled to share your throne with your partner, allowing them to lead with you. For those who are single, Venus in Aquarius makes falling in love feel magical at this time. Over the next few weeks, you want to share the limelight and enjoy the exciting energy.

With Venus in this position, you also see a boost in your finances since you’ve established the discipline during Capricorn season. Venus also helps you to find your voice and courage as you begin to see that there are no limits.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, life gets much better once Venus enters Aquarius on January 17 as your imagination takes control and new ideas begin to flourish from the comfort of your home. Connect with those dormant skills and let your creative process flow with confidence. Venus in Aquarius makes you an explorer and teacher. You become more comfortable imparting your ideas, leading those at home, and being a mediator in your family.

Venus in Aquarius encourages you to beautify your surroundings, make your office or room more appealing, and make things more comfortable at home. Themes of harmony, calm, and peace are evident during this period, and most of it will magnify from your home space.

During this transit, you could have a fascination with the past and your family history because this energy makes you more curious about your story. Venus helps you learn from the past and prepares you for the future by planting the seeds needed to flourish.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.