Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For January 14, 2026

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for January 14, 2025, is here. The Sun is in Capricorn on Wednesday, continuing themes related to work, social status and public reputation management. The Moon is in Sagittarius, providing mutability in thinking. It's easier to change your mind or make adjustments once information comes in.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Wednesday is the Moon, which is about illusion and uncertainty. If there are things in your life that still don't make sense, allow yourself to become comfortable with observing. Today favors intuition over assumption and curiosity over conclusion. With time, clarity will come. Let things unfold.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, January 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Moon

Aries, your daily tarot card on January 14 is the Moon, which represents unclear situations with the need to trust your inner voice. You may not know what to think when the facts are incomplete, but your heart can guide you in the right direction.

On Wednesday, something changes how you view a relationship and helps you frame things in the right perspective. Your gut knows when something (or someone) isn't right for you, and you don't need proof beyond how you feel.

Today, you get an answer that helps you sort through your doubts, leading to clarity and confidence.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: The High Priestess

Taurus, The High Priestess tarot card focuses on intuition and subconscious awareness that reveals itself quietly rather than through logic. On January 14, doing your homework gets you to the bottom of a problem.

Little by little, you adjust to what you discover and move toward what you want. Staying still and doing nothing proves ineffective. The key to resolving the feeling of not knowing where to start is to take action.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Cups

Gemini, uncertainty is a core theme for you on January 14. The Seven of Cups reflects confusion, an overwhelming number of choices, and distractions that make it hard to see what's realistic.

There is a lot of advice on how to improve a relationship. You might not know who to listen to when it comes to making a decision about love. When all else fails, trust your gut.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Page of Cups

Cancer, your daily tarot card for January 14 is the Page of Cups, highlighting a sensitivity to being open to feelings that haven't fully formed yet. As an intuitive zodiac sign, it's important for you to honor those quiet nudges that prompt you to work on your well-being, physically, mentally, and spiritually.

On Wednesday, tend to each area of your life and care for them. It's much easier to connect with what your heart is trying to say when other parts of you feel secure.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Swords

Leo, the Two of Swords is about delayed clarity. You may not know what you want today, but soon you'll feel much more confident and capable of choosing with conviction.

Romance can be challenging right now, and when it comes to choosing what to do in your relationship, you may not be sure. If you're avoiding a decision, this card comes up to push you to confront a problem.

You can help yourself by setting a deadline for a choice on January 14. Prioritizing helps you to create the sense of urgency you need on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: The Hanged Man

Virgo, the core theme of the Hanged Man tarot card is pausing and seeing things differently before moving forward. On January 14, you realize that rushing ahead isn't the way to go.

Allow your more methodical side to take the lead and analyze situations as they come up. Judgment proves to be sharper and clearer when you're not in a hurry. You find simplicity, a strategy, and a clear mind help you to figure out the timing for what you need to do next.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups

Libra, the Queen of Cups is about emotional intelligence and boundaries. You are great at establishing both, and you know that to allow certain people in your sphere of influence means giving them an opportunity to disrupt your peace.

You're not going to allow that to happen on January 14. Instead, you put your guard up and remain self-protective. You understand your feelings now without letting them overwhelm you. Life has taught you to stay emotionally strong, even when you're navigating emotions.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Swords

The Nine of Swords denotes mental distortion that leads to anxiety or fear, Scorpio. You know better than to let the hidden or unknown run your imagination or kick worry into high gear.

On January 14, seize control of what worries you and take ownership of your life. Get comfortable living in the realm of the unknown. Socializing and taking little risks help boost confidence.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Cups

Sagittarius, the Four of Cups suggests introspection and warns of missing an opportunity due to internal distraction. This is your reminder to refocus your mind and get grounded in gratitude on January 14.

The mind can get busy easily, especially with the noise of social media. The Four of Cups reminds you to be wary of the vortex of comparison on January 14. Consider how you are uniquely gifted and blessed. You don't want to miss the opportunities in front of you because you're too occupied with what you don't have.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Cups

The Knight of Cups represents new opportunities and good news coming to you, Capricorn. It suggests that the results you have been waiting for may come back soon!

This tarot card is also about diplomacy and action-taking. If there is a change you are eager to see on January 14, don't forget that you can be the first one to act.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Five of Cups

The Five of Cups focuses on processing feelings of grief and learning to overcome sadness after a loss. Life is full of ups and downs, and this card in particular brings attention to your disappointments.

January 14 opens the door to healing if you've been sad about something that you haven't quite let yourself feel, or have possibly overindulged in feeling. This tarot card is a beacon of hope, symbolizing opportunities for healing.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance

The Temperance tarot card emphasizes practicing moderation and making small, practical changes for inner harmony, Pisces. Temperance reminds you that you don't have to be extreme to reach your goals.

This card speaks to the power of practical action and the importance of maintaining balance. Instead of feeling the pressure to do it all in a day, make it a non-negotiable to simply do something, no matter the size. On January 14, give what you have, whether it's big or small. That will take you farther than inconsistency.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.