4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On January 14, 2026

Four zodiac signs are experiencing major abundance and luck on January 14, 2026 when Mercury in Capricorn opposes Jupiter in Cancer. Mercury rules communication and thinking while Jupiter rules luck and growth.

On Wednesday, the opposition between these two planets creates a power dynamic where you calculate the risks associated with an opportunity, and you may be hesitant to take it. The good news is that during tense moments, luck often manifests when you enforce change or make a decision. These astrological signs face the odds and overcome their inner monologue. Today, the mind seeks comfort and self-protection, but you see that this is merely a test of how badly you want to improve your life.

1. Gemini

Gemini, on January 14, your ruling planet, Mercury, is activated. This helps you address the tension that often comes up whenever you or someone else needs to talk about money. Jupiter in Cancer makes you want to explore new ways to generate abundance. Yet, Mercury in Capricorn can make you feel insecure about having more money, so you unknowingly turn it away. You might worry that someone will want a share of what you gain or that you'll be viewed as superficial and cold.

On Wednesday, you'll come to realize that having more money is how you can help others in ways you can't know. The more you have, the greater your ability to provide solutions. Money is what makes the world go around, and it would be nice to shift conversations away from solving problems due to a lack of abundance to a better issue — having so much you need to give it away!

This one small change in your thinking breaks through any negative emotions you have about being rich. You suddenly see your pursuit as altruistic, and the universe responds by putting you in a lucky position full of opportunities.

2. Virgo

Virgo, on January 14, your ruling planet has you hoping and wishing for luck to find you in the area of your hobbies — and maybe bring you some love. Mercury in Capricorn activates your romantic sector, and there are several things that could fall into your lap that you adore. However, you learn to be careful about who you tell your desires to.

Your friends, while supportive, don't understand why you want the things you do. You can't explain why you like or love what you care about. If it doesn't make sense to you, how could you possibly explain it to anyone else? You just know how something makes you feel.

The push-pull energy between wanting to please others or following your heart can be tough, Virgo. But you choose yourself, and when you do, the universe aligns and lucky sparks fly, leading you to abundance.

3. Sagittarius

On Wednesday, Sagittarius, your ruling planet increases the bounty of a partner, and there may be a little bit of jealousy on your part as a result. You are not one to typically be envious of another friend's financial gain, so it could surprise you to feel the green-eyed monster visit your heart.

However, when you take a step back and review how you feel, you may realize that if they can access abundance, why can't you? On January 14 it's easier for you to formulate an idea that you know will work for you. You start taking action, and then the next thing you know, luck strikes. You find the abundance you need by no longer focusing on others. Instead, look at yourself, your opportunities and the talents you bring to the table.

4. Pisces

Pisces, your friends think one way, and you feel another. You have a big heart, and sometimes it's what gets you into trouble. Abundance can quickly become a lack when you're not careful. But on Wednesday, January 14, Mercury in your friendship sector opposes Jupiter, which activates your heart. You discover that life is about balance in the give-and-take. You don't mind giving, the problem is that people often don't know how to limit their taking.

There are times when you have to think about yourself. You don't have to do so in a self-centered way, but serve with purpose, not because someone wants you to or out of obligation. You do it because it makes you happy. Serving others in a way that sparks joy leads you down this very interesting path: abundance. You end up getting way more than you give today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.