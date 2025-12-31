Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For New Year's Day 2026

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for Thursday, January 1, 2026. The Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon is in Gemini, but the big event on New Year's Day is that Mercury, the planet that rules communication, enters Capricorn, bringing firm commitment into the picture.

This is the time when you want to mean what you say. Promises made now are intended to be kept, and trust can be as simple as agreeing on a handshake. Integrity speaks volumes given the amount of energy in Capricorn. If you handle your relationships well, respect that endures follows. The collective tarot card for everyone on Thursday is the Ten of Pentacles, which is about stability in families, work and with peers. The energy of the card and the day's astrology reveal how living life authentically helps you to feel confident about the future.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Thursday, January 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: The Empress

Aries, your daily tarot card for January is the Empress, which is about care, growth and nurturing energy. What you are working on building in the new year asks you to give of yourself selflessly.

Something beautiful in your life responds best to your patience and kindness. Be gentle with yourself during this chapter as it unfolds to give birth to what you desire more of in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Five of Pentacles

Taurus, your tarot card for New Year's Day is the Five of Pentacles, which invites you to reflect on what you want and need, and the economic aspect of your goals. The number five in tarot is about instability, and Pentacles relates to money.

You may face certain limitations when trying to access what you need right now. It's time to be resourceful and to go beyond trying to do everything yourself. Ask friends and family for support, and lean on advice that helps you become more resourceful.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Knight of Swords

On Thursday, January 1, your tarot is the Knight of Swords, Gemini, which is about decisive action. You are ready to start this year strong and to take responsibility for your future.

Your advice is to act swiftly on what you want to do. Opportunities open up to you when you are focused and determined. Don't wait for the things you want to come to you; instead, aim to find what you're seeking.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

On Thursday, you experience the beautiful support of friends and family, Cancer. The Ten of Cups is a card of celebration with people who admire all that you've accomplished.

Today, count your blessings and let people admire your hard work and dedication, and reap the results you've earned through your loyalty to a project you believe in.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Wands

Leo, your tarot card for Thursday is the Seven of Wands, which is about courage and endurance during tough competition.

You have had to work hard for something you want, and rather than quit or let circumstances intimidate you or lead you to give up on a dream, you persevered.

You prove to yourself and others that good things not only come to those who wait, but to people who believe in themselves and don't lose sight of their goals.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Page of Pentacles

Virgo, your tarot card for January 1 is the Page of Pentacles, which is about beginnings rooted in logic rather than luck. On New Year's Day, set a plan for yourself to follow.

While it may be nice to have room for creativity, the aim for now is to practice structure and to let it guide you toward the result you desire. A life plan can be all you need to get the win you hope for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Moon

Libra, you love a good story and enjoy when your imagination is active and alive with ideas. The Moon tarot card for today feeds into the imaginative side of your personality, allowing you to envision what your future can be like.

Allow yourself to set intentions that feel out of reach today. You're only as limited as you permit yourself to be. For today, anything can be what you desire if you can perceive it in your mind's eye.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Swords

Every once in a while, it's time for you to admit that you need a break, Scorpio. On Thursday, the Four of Swords turns your focus to rest and physical relaxation.

New Year's Day is meant for taking things slowly and not pushing yourself too hard. Instead of trying to get many things done, prioritize what you want to focus on now and let the rest wait until later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Cups

Sagittarius, on Thursday, you learn what you need to know to take your personal life to a new level of expression. The King of Cups represents emotional growth and maturity that comes from experience.

What you have gone through recently may not make sense today, yet with time, you'll see how you have become uniquely designed to help others and to contribute knowledge in relationships that can only come from being in the trenches of a problem, and not a book, class or from hearsay.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles is about teamwork and skill-building with others, Capricorn. On Thursday, you're in a unique position where you're able to work with friends, coworkers and a boss in a way that you had not done in the past.

You get to learn a new skill and see a career, hobby, or interest you can be financially compensated for in the new year.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, the Nine of Wands, reversed tarot card is about stubbornness that settles into your life when you are tired of what is happening and feel like nothing can change.

Rather than write off a situation completely, give yourself space to let things adjust on their own. You'll be surprised to learn that situations often heal themselves as you take time to work on your own healing and restorative journey.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Judgement, reversed

Pisces, your daily tarot card for New Year's Day is the reversed Judgement card, which is about self-doubt and a feeling that your logic may be slightly off. For now, take a moment to ask yourself what's not making sense.

As you evaluate situations with tender care, you learn more about yourself, the process and the current environment. While understanding can come slowly, the gentle approach you take with yourself can rebuild your inner trust and help you to move beyond doubt to confidence.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.