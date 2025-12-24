Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, December 25

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for December 25, 2025. The Sun is in Capricorn, and the Moon will leave Aqaurius to enter Pisces, shifting the energy from logic and innovation to intuition and imagination. Practical goals remain important, but your emotions now guide you toward your dreams. You are productive today, and it is your creativity that will lead to progress.

Thursday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Eight of Cups, which is about choosing emotional honesty over comfort. What once felt meaningful to you is ready for change. You can evaluate your habits to explore how to redirect your energy. What's sustainable will present itself, and what isn't will let you know you've outgrown it and are ready to grow on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Pentacles

Aries, your daily tarot card is the Nine of Pentacles, which represents manifesting your desires in the physical world.

Thursday's tarot highlights independence in a way that feels earned. You feel less alone on December 25 and rely on your inner circle for emotional support. You notice how much you've grown and continue to become your own person.

When you make decisions centered around money, work or your love life, you use your own judgment and trust it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, your tarot card for Thursday is the Four of Pentacles, reversed, which is about releasing control.

Your day may involve finances or a relationship dynamic. You share your opinion with someone on December 25, and you have been defending your position out of habit.

Releasing control doesn't have to mean losing a sense of stability on December 25. In fact, the flexibility you gain today opens the door for emotional relief tomorrow. You don't need to wait for external reassurance; instead, believe in yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Star

Your daily tarot card, the Star, is about spiritual situations that bring you to a place where you help yourself and others. On Thursday, there's a sense of hope that guides your activities, even if there's nothing major planned or happening. Yet you are ready to reconnect with a dream or creative idea you've had in the past.

The dream you put on hold is now ready for you to re-explore. You let optimism return to your heart gently without needing to force matters right now. Instead, you're a quiet observer who feels good about moving forward with intention.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man, reversed

Cancer, you're ready to stop waiting for someone or something; instead, you take control and make what you want happen.

Your tarot card, the Hanged Man reversed, is about the end of patiently waiting on others. The needs you sacrificed in the past to keep the peace resurface, and you adjust your mindset.

You don't necessarily push harder for what you want; instead, you change your angle.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Pentacles

Your daily tarot card, the Queen of Pentacles, is about making something you want to accomplish happen through love and gentleness.

The mood today is both grounded and nurturing, Leo, and you feel good around the people who care about you on Thursday.

A sense of support comes from practical advice or from how you speak to a friend, letting them know they are safe around you.

You include yourself in that care on December 25. By meeting your needs, you express generosity that feels natural and not draining.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: The Emperor, reversed

Virgo, your tarot card, the Emperor, reversed, is about letting go of the need to control things in your life. If you set rigid expectations for what you want to accomplish on Thursday, you'll reevaluate them, especially those related to work, authority matters, or productivity goals.

You don't feel the need to control every detail; instead, let go and focus more on the process and less on the result. On December 25, you allow space for change, which helps you soften your personal energy.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Strength

Libra, today calls for quiet courage, more thoughtful than forced. You may be navigating an emotional situation where patience matters more than being right or proving your point.

The Strength tarot card is about inner resilience that is demonstrated through a gentle presence.

On Thursday, your ability to stay steady becomes a powerful force that other people notice. Compassion keeps you balanced, and you find yourself where you want to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Swords

Scorpio, the Six of Swords is about moving on and choosing peace after a difficult period.

On Thursday, you once struggled with mentally moving on from an activity or situation that took up a lot of your free time.

Your emotional space felt crowded, and it broke your spirit. You may not forget what happened, but you are choosing peace over replaying the past.

On December 25, distance brings clarity. Stepping away helps you see what deserves your energy and what doesn't.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Sagittarius, the timing of an event or meeting can feel slightly off, and the Wheel of Fortune, reversed, signifies resistance to change due to scheduling conflicts or an inability to be flexible with the calendar.

Don't see these things as a setback on Thursday; instead, see them as information you're gathering. You notice delays and changes that redirect your attention and make adjustments.

Instead of forcing progress, you observe what's being revealed to prevent bigger complications later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Swords

On December 25, the Ten of Swords tarot card is about painful endings, betrayal or disappointments.

An ending comes full circle for you on Thursday. While letting go of a dream may feel heavy at first, there's relief in knowing something is truly finished.

You don't need to analyze it endlessly. Closure allows you to redirect your focus toward rebuilding your life in a healthier way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Swords, reversed

Honesty feels easier today, and you start to recognize where transparency, rather than avoidance, simplifies things on Thursday.

Your tarot card, the Seven of Swords, reversed, is about admitting something you've held back, and the confession clears the air and brings closure with a situation. You restore trust in a relationship on December 25, ushering in a new form of creativity and freedom.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: The Hierophant

Pisces, your tarot card, the Hierophant, is about rules, and you're now drawn toward situations that provide guidance.

You are offered reassurance today by those in your life. You're learning a new routine or leaning into a trusted belief system because it works for you. A mentor figure steps up and gives you advice that you can use.

Things progress for you on December 25. The stability you create doesn't hold you back from what you want. You feel grounded, and the support you receive allows your intuitive energy to flow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.