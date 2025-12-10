Your Daily Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 11, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 11, 2025, while the Sun is in Sagittarius, the Moon is in Virgo, and Mercury changes signs. Mercury enters Sagittarius, bringing more mutable fire energy into your life on Thursday. The Sun, Venus, Mars, and Mercury are all in Sagittarius, so we are ready to make dreams come true, which could involve learning or traveling abroad.

Thursday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Two of Cups, reversed, which is about misunderstanding and miscommunication in relationships. It's the perfect cautionary card for a day when so much energy is in Sagittarius. Being too flexible leads to people-pleasing or imbalanced compromises that feel like self-betrayal. Lean on the Virgo Moon's practical energy to avoid problems when speaking to others on Thursday.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Tarot horoscopes for Thursday, December 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aries: King of Swords, reversed

Aries, your daily tarot card, the King of Swords, reversed, is about an overly critical mindset. Despite your positive attitude, there is room for improvement on December 11.

With so much fire energy on Thursday, be very careful about what you say. You may be in a hurry and, without realizing it, be sharp with your replies. Carelessly spoken words can create unnecessary strain in a relationship.

Slow down and think before speaking. Try to communicate as closely as possible to your intended meaning, and you'll accomplish that by thinking before you talk.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: The Lovers, reversed

Taurus, the Lovers tarot card in reverse is about a breakdown in a relationship. With Mercury changing signs on Thursday, this can be caused by miscommunication.

On December 11, step back and evaluate your choices, including what they mean to you. You may be unsure at this time and need time to process your thoughts and feelings.

Consider working out your thoughts or feelings with a therapist or someone you trust. List out what you want to achieve, and then compare your current actions to see if your actions and desires align.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Empress

The Empress tarot is your card for today, Gemini, and it's about creativity and abundance. On December 11, you have the power to create the life you want to live.

Yet with all this power in your hands, you may be unsure where to direct your energy for the best outcomes. This Thursday, consider what you can do without giving in to the expectations of others. The best advice for you right now is to be true to yourself.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Swords

Cancer, your tarot card for December 11 is the Knight of Swords, which is about speaking your truth and being openly expressive to the point of an insult. Be careful not to let your emotions get the best of you on Thursday.

It's easy to get caught up in the emotional energy of a fast-moving conversation. Just as you would any other area of your life, stay organized. Don't commit to an idea because that's where you began. Be willing to admit you were wrong and apologize if needed.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Eight of Swords, reversed

The Eight of Swords, reversed, is breaking free from limitations you put on yourself. You're ready to stop holding yourself back, Leo.

You have a beautiful window of opportunity on December 11 when the chance to attain freedom is there. Look at what you're doing and see the flaws in your own beliefs. You may be overlooking what's right in front of you, and as you look, the options become clearer to you.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, the Three of Pentacles, reversed, is about teamwork issues and problems associated with collaboration. Things may not work out as easily as you'd like on December 11, and you might decide you have to rethink your participation or whether the goals you have are realistic, given the energy available in a particular group.

It may be time to define roles and expectations before moving forward. You might find a workable solution, but creative problem-solving is needed first.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Libra: The Tower, reversed

On December 11, the reversed Tower tarot card is about an intense problem that you have to address. It will be impossible for you to ignore, Libra.

Your desire for harmony might kick in, making you want to stabilize the energy around you. Permit yourself to take action even if the timing feels off, once you know that the only way to remove the problem is to confront it.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, when reversed, the Page of Swords is about immaturity that can cause poor communication. Since honesty and transparency are so important to you, misunderstandings bother you deeply.

On Thursday, ask questions, especially when information feels incomplete. You'll know when talk is handled poorly. Verify details and avoid making assumptions (ask people to do the same).

Clear questions and a little extra care can help you have a satisfying outcome to what could have been a challenging day.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, the Page of Cups, which is reversed for you on Thursday, is about creative blocks or potentially bad news that makes you feel like you want to withdraw from the world.

On December 11, emotional sensitivity may affect your interpretation of a situation, leaving you to question yourself. Instead of letting your emotions get the best of you, ground yourself in truth and know that feelings can be misleading.

Let your good judgment guide you on Thursday, not the world's fluctations.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Cups

Capricorn, the Three of Cups is about friendship and a joyful connection. Today's energy supports friendships and helps you to see the value in community rooted in genuine interaction with others.

Keep communication open and straightforward on December 11. Be proactive. Reach out and be the one who initiates a conversation.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, a painful life chapter comes to an end on Thursday, according to the Ten of Swords, reversed. You'll feel amazing to see that a recovery is underway, even though you almost gave up hope that it would ever happen.

It's time to focus on what supports your stability and personal growth. During this tender time on December 11, avoid reopening old conflicts by focusing on the past. Instead, turn your attention toward your promising future.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Swords, reversed

It's time to step back into the world after a period of retreat, Pisces. The Four of Swords, reversed, is about emotional burnout coming to an end, and now you're ready to socialize and have fun.

On Thursday, reestablish your boundaries and protect your time, but go out and see how things go. Rather than wait for an invitation, go out and explore; know where the path leads you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.