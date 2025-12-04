Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For Friday, December 5

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for December 5, 2025 brings insight into Friday's Mars trine Chiron transit. There's a door opening to inner healing, driven by a want for change. Have you ever avoided mending your spirit because the pain felt too hard to confront? It will feel easier to do thanks to the drivenness of Mars, who is ruled by Aries, the sign of fresh starts.

Friday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Two of Wands, symbolizing a decision followed by action. Today, think about how you want your future to be. It's never too late to make life changes that improve what it holds for you. Since Mars is involved with today's tarot card reading, there will be an element of courage required, but don't let fear get in the way of your greatness.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Friday, December 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Eight of Cups, reversed

Aries, does change seem to frighten you lately? Transitions are always challenging, even when you want them and anticipate them. However, what's behind the fear on Friday?

You may wonder if you'll be able to accomplish what you need to do or if you'll regret making a choice that changed your life. On December 5, address the emotions that make you feel uneasy. Finish what you started to see where the journey you've begun can take you. Move forward even if hesitation tempts you to take a step back.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups, reversed

Taurus, you don't have to stay where you are if you dislike the situation. The King of Cups, reversed, is about stagnation and fear of surrendering a problem you can't control.

The truth is that stepping away from what you dislike can help you gain perspective. Taking a brave step on Friday that initially intimidates you can help you see that you do have possibilities and options. Test the waters on December 5, and see what happens.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Judgment, reversed

Gemini, an overly confident demeanor could mean a person is struggling with deep self-doubt. Slow down when interacting with others on Friday. Don't be quick to judge or label.

Instead, use that wonderful mind of yours to deduce what's happening and why. You may discover something about a person's human nature that's enlightening or revealing of something about yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Pentacles

Cancer, your daily tarot card for Friday is the Nine of Pentacles, signifying financial stability. You are ready for a positive change in your cash flow. But how are you going about getting there?

Money follows a fairly logical path. What you invest time and energy into, you'll get more out of. Are you investing your resources wisely? Take notice of how you spend your money, where it goes and why. Adjust as needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune

A meeting with your fate is on the horizon this Friday, Leo, and it will help you to know if the path you're on now is meant for you. The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is about karma. How have you been treating others? Are you intentionally aiming to be kind and cordial? Is respect part of how you approach relationships?

On December 5, consider what you want to return to you in your life. Make decisions rooted in the golden rule, "Treat others as you'd like for them to treat you."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, the Queen of Pentacles is about a warm and approachable personality, and you can embody the essence of this energy on Friday. How might you exude the tenderness of love toward others, from strangers to friends?

Are there ways to soften your presence to make interactions more inviting? Consider studying the ways of gentleness on December 5 to see how to incorporate more of these traits in your communication and body language.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles

Libra, are you ready for more stability in your life? Your tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is about safeguarding your energy and fortifying your emotions.

It's easy to get sidetracked or distracted by what's happening around you. But knowing what you want and being intentional with your time can prevent you from losing it. On December 5, set parameters in your schedule to create control and protective limitations.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, the Seven of Wands tarot card indicates a situation where you need to put your brave face forward. You want to show people the side of you that's courageous and bold on Friday.

Being daring doesn't have to involve assertiveness, but it can mean being persistent when others would quit under the same pressure. Protect and stand your ground on December 5, remembering that if you build something substantial, people will come— but it's up to you to decide who gets to stay there with you to enjoy your work.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Three of Swords, reversed

It takes time to heal from a broken heart, Sagittarius. Your daily tarot card, the Three of Swords, reversed, is about moving away from a difficult period of time where you felt disappointed and sad that a relationship didn't work out.

As an emotional weight lifts on December 5, enjoy the refreshing energy and don't cling to what you know. Build habits that continue to support your recovery and believe that your future is brighter than your past.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Sun

Capricorn, your Friday tarot card, the Sun indicates that good things are on the horizon. Your energy surges on Friday, and you feel revitalized as a sense of optimism fills your heart with hope and joy.

Memorize how you feel when you smile for no reason or when people take notice of your positive energy. Duplicating pleasure is much easier than you realize. Today's constructive for making progress towards a great rest of the month.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Aquarius, give yourself some slack when things don't move as quickly as you'd like for them to. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, indicates a lack of progress, and not caused by laziness or disinterest. A situation is delayed on Friday, and there's a logical reason for it that will be revealed later.

On December 5, embrace the pause and make use of it. You may be pleasantly surprised to find that waiting works out in your favor. Trust the universe to do what it needs to do for your highest good.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Wands, reversed

Pisces, the Queen of Wands reversed, indicates jealousy and a feeling of being threatened by someone else's good qualities or traits. Should you spot the green-eyed monster in your life on Friday, pay attention to what triggers a sense of insecurity in your heart.

Consider redirecting your energy toward what you enjoy and how you might improve your situation to reach that goal. Don't let your competitive nature turn envious. Instead, let it serve as a source of inspiration.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.