5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On November 20, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on November 20, 2025. Everyone loves new things, and few things are better than a New Moon because it marks a 30-day cycle where you get to hit the reset button — emotionally and mentally — to change an area of your life.

Since Scorpio is associated with research, intimacy, secrets, money and power, these five astrological signs can find what they want in life. The thing that they expect to have will show up, and these are the ones who benefit the most. They will find what they are looking for in mysterious ways.

During Thursday's New Moon, there will be a sense of power that's needed to get things moving in the right direction, which leads to some pretty great horoscopes for these zodiac signs.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you find what you need on Thursday. A door is going to open for you to grow personally, professionally, and spiritually. A New Moon in your sign opens up the door to your identity and allows you a chance to start a new life.

You wipe the slate clean and feel free from any previous burdens that stopped you from staying consistent with your dreams for the future. The book you have marked gets picked up and read. You feel ready to part with the clothing in your closet that no longer fits and donate it to charity. The lack of clutter lifts your spirits, makes you feel the freshness of new beginnings in your heart. You've always had an idea of where to start, but now that first step, followed by the second, is easier for you to take.

2. Aries

Aries, you experience deep love on Thursday. The closeness you crave with a kindred spirit that fills your heart with hope manifests and enters your life powerfully. You have hoped all month to be enveloped by love that's deep and abiding. After the New Moon, you finally find what you're looking for.

You feel seen and heard. A part of you feels known and acknowledged — all your parts, including the darkest secrets and the traits you can't hide. It feels magnificent to be in the center of a budding relationship. You're not an outsider looking in anymore. You're standing front and center as the apple of a person's eye who wants to cherish you now and for years to come.

3. Libra

Libra, money starts to come in after the New Moon rises on Thursday. You will see exponential opportunities and financial growth manifest in your life. Bills? You've got plenty of them, but today's shortages seem to be fewer and fewer. You can make money by selling things you don't need online, perhaps on a social platform or through personal inquiry through a friend.

Financial savvy is at your fingertips. You figure out how to cut a bill in half because there's a Black Friday special in your inbox that you didn't see in your spam folder that's legit. You will be pleasantly surprised and inspired by how day one of the New Moon cycle will be, and it's only the start. Thirty more days to go!

4. Cancer

Cancer, what you search for on Thursday, you find. Your family and home life are at the heart of all you do, so when the New Moon brings out secrets that have hindered the harmony in your home, you feel ready for it. You have been asking the universe to bring intense healing to your household so that others can feel at peace and see their future as bright.

You are a healer. The Moon symbolizes emotional energy, and it's your planetary ruler. So, it's easy for you to bring your energy to bear on whatever problems come up. You don't say anything that would create shame, but you foster comfort and support that's uplifting. You get what you give, and today, it's beautiful and good.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, today you get your power back. You are at this beautiful place in your life, where you know what you want and how to get it. For you, that's your career. You have this vision of what your future will be like, and you want to take that vision very, very seriously. During the New Moon in Scorpio, you explore your heart and seek the answers your spirit needs.

You don't have to second-guess yourself. What you find is confidence that's rooted in deep psychological awareness. Since you're such a bright zodiac sign, you'll know how to take what you know and turn it into opportunities, growth and connections that enrich your life and give you what you need. That sense of self-knowing gives you a chance to

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.