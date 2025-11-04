Love Horoscopes For Wednesday, November 5: Let Yourself Receive The Love Your Deserve

On November 5, 2025, the Full Supermoon in Taurus will rise, influencing each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Wednesday. The Taurus Full Moon is inspiring you to approach love with gentleness. Taurus is one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love, so there is a quiet tenderness to this Supermoon that can help you step back from any negative patterns and learn to give and receive a gentle love. This is the second in a series of four Supermoons that will help usher in the New Year.

However, this lunation is the biggest and brightest of the year, which means your emotions will be on full display. This Full Moon connects to the New Moon in Taurus that occurred on April 27. Since that time, you’ve been focusing on themes of stability, consistency, and gentleness in your romantic relationship. Taurus doesn’t rush or force, but receives, and so that is what you are being guided spiritually to do under this lunation. Taurus governs earthly or simple pleasures; this is also a chance to step away from any grand declarations of love or distractions, so that you can begin to understand what matters most. The Full Supermoon in Taurus is a calling to be easy in love because you never need to force anything that is genuinely part of your fate.

Love horoscopes for Wednesday, November 5, 2025:

Aries

Focus on what you have, rather than what you don’t, beautiful Aries. The Full Supermoon in Taurus ignites a period of immense gratitude, not just for your relationship or partner, but for yourself.

This is the space of a quiet knowing when it comes to what you deserve and what your values are. Instead of constantly moving the mile marker of happiness, try practicing gratitude for the love you do have in your life.

This can also help you receive better from your partner than if you always focus on the next phase. Slow down and enjoy this relationship, exactly where you are, because that is the point of love.

Taurus

Hold space for gentle clarity, sweet Taurus. Clarity can often come as a brash realization of your feelings or the truth of a relationship. However, with the Full Supermoon in your zodiac sign of Taurus, it will arrive gently and at the right time.

There has been an emotional process you’ve been moving through since the Spring. This pertains to a person or a relationship, and whether you are aligned enough to continue. The lunation today will bring the clarity you seek, but you must make time for yourself to understand it.

It’s not just the lunar phase that has come full circle, but your feelings, so let this be the start of honoring the truth of your feelings.

Gemini

You can’t always plan for when you’ll meet the love of your life, Gemini. The Full Supermoon in Taurus will rise in your house of divine connections and soulmates.

This could present a pivotal moment in your existing relationship or lead you toward an unexpected encounter with someone who will become important in your life.

Embrace the softness and simplicity of this energy so that you don’t overcomplicate it with doubt.

Be sure to tune into your intuition and listen to where you are guided, as it will make all the difference in fully embracing this energy.

Cancer

Let yourself be surrounded by love, Cancer. Soulmates aren’t just found in romantic partners, but in friends. While you’ve been urgently trying to kickstart your love life, you will feel a sweet release with the Full Supermoon in Taurus.

This doesn’t mean that you aren’t still holding out hope for your forever love, but you’ll no longer see this as the end-all be-all of having a good life. With this energy, you are guided to focus on your friendships and the connections with others that bring love into your life.

This can help create greater ease in your life and may even lead to a surprise announcement of feelings from someone close to you.

Leo

You attract attention simply by being yourself, dearest Leo. You don’t need to try to stand out from the crowd because you already do.

Instead of investing energy trying to get someone to notice you or hinting about your desire for an invitation, try to pull your energy back to yourself.

Trust that what is meant for you won’t pass you by, and work on simply being yourself. This can help you actually attract what you want, especially in terms of romance.

There is someone who has already noticed you, so just be yourself, and this person will eventually come forward with an offer.

Virgo

Know what it is you’re asking for, Virgo. The Full Supermoon in Taurus rises in your house of luck, new beginnings, and adventures.

This is the perfect time to book that holiday, or sign up for that course you’ve been interested in.

But in terms of your romantic relationship, you must be clear on what it is you’re asking for. If you want a deeper connection, ask for that, rather than thinking it will automatically occur if you’re on a beautiful beach somewhere together.

Get in touch with your inner desires, and don’t be afraid to be direct in your relationship.

Libra

The best relationship is one that is balanced, sweet Libra. You are the zodiac sign of balance, yet that doesn’t mean you’re always aware of what that means in your relationship.

The Full Supermoon in Taurus invites you to reflect on how much you’ve been giving to your relationship versus what you’ve received. Whether it's in terms of finances or simply energy, oversharing isn’t just a detriment to you, but also to your relationship.

Take the time to reflect on what has recently occurred and be open to shifting towards greater balance.

Scorpio

Be aware of your emotions, Scorpio. As a water sign, you feel deeply, yet not every emotion is yours.

You can often take on the emotions of others, not just in terms of your partner, but also those around you. This can impact how you present yourself in your relationship and lead to unnecessary challenges.

As the Full Supermoon in Taurus rises in your house of relationships, you are being urged to be aware of your emotions and practice gentleness in any conversation you have. This can help you distinguish what is yours from someone else’s, and save you and your partner from future heartbreak.

Sagittarius

Cultivate harmony in your life, dear Sagittarius. The Full Supermoon in Taurus will activate your house of well-being and harmony in your romantic life.

This brings your focus inward, to help you understand what you can do to improve matters. While this may prompt you to take time for yourself, it ultimately benefits your relationship as you come to realize that love should never compromise your peace.

You will be prioritizing harmony during this time. Just make sure you don’t confuse apathy for true peace.

Capricorn

Allow yourself to be fully seen, Capricorn. You don’t have to censor your authenticity or tuck away the absolute best parts of yourself to be genuinely loved.

While the Full Supermoon in Taurus heightens your desire to be seen by that special person in your life, you must make sure that you’re not being forceful.

Someone can only see what you reveal. So rather than making this about them, reflect on what you can do to show your partner who you genuinely are. This can help you feel greater fulfillment without needing to engage in an argument to get attention.

Aquarius

Create a space for emotional fulfillment, Aquarius. Cancel any plans and choose to spend the evening at home with the person that you love.

The Full Supermoon in Taurus is a time of genuine connection and fulfillment, not just in your relationship, but in your own home. Reflect on the stability that you’ve created since the New Moon and give yourself time to enjoy it.

It’s not always about significant ways that your partner shows they love you, but in the small, everyday moments that they help to lighten your burdens or bring a smile to your face. Enjoy time with the person you love, in the space that feels like the home you’ve always longed for.

Pisces

Speak with love, dearest Pisces. The Full Supermoon in Taurus will peak in your house of sacred understanding and communication.

This will be a highly emotional time that encourages you to share your feelings in a vulnerable and gentle manner.

You may attract attention by speaking in this way, so be mindful of what you do say so that you can feel confident it represents who you truly are.

This will be a profound time in your romantic journey, so speak with love, say what you mean, and don’t be afraid to be honest about what you genuinely want.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.