In an ideal world, everyone would live for themselves and not worry too much about those around them. Unfortunately, people born in one of these three months are destined to clear karmic debt with a specific family member, a numerologist says. It stinks, but having patience with a touch of forgiveness is necessary.

Even if that means being the bigger person by helping others in your family or looking past their mistakes, it is a skill you need to master. If you truly want to clear our karmic debt, expect to help your family members, because when their lives improve, yours will too. Because your karma is so heavily linked together, when one of you thrives, both of you thrive.

Advertisement

People born in one of these 3 months are destined to clear karmic debt with a specific family member, says a numerologist:

1. January

oneinchpunch | Shutterstock

Those who are born in January are destined to clear karmic debt with a sibling. According to numerologist Maria Letai, you’ll be helping your siblings overcome their struggles. From relationship problems to mental health struggles, one of your life purposes is to aid your siblings. On the outside, this might not seem all that fair since nobody should live their lives in servitude to anyone else. However, by lending them a hand, you’re actually cleansing your own karma.

Advertisement

That being said, “If you are born in January, you need to understand that you’re not the one causing the problem,” said Letai. Even if others might view you that way, in the end, your intentions come from a good place: helping your siblings.

2. April

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Next, those who are born in April are destined to clear karmic debt with a father. There’s nothing worse than sorting through issues with a parent. However, regardless of the mistakes he made along the way, Letai said it's important to balance that karma.

This doesn’t mean inviting a toxic father back into your life completely. After all, just because the Universe is pushing you to help him doesn't mean you have to stick around afterwards. Yet, if you want to receive good karma, finding ways to heal the relationship if it's possible or, at the very least, forgive those mistakes, is the best way to ensure you pay off your karmic debt in this lifetime.

Whether that means pointing him in the right direction or being the one to help him see the error of his ways, your karmic debt won't be cleared until you settle things with your dad.

Advertisement

3. May

fizkes | Shutterstock

Finally, those born in May are destined to clear karmic debt with a mother figure. According to Letai, you probably have a complicated relationship with your mother in this lifetime. From constant disagreements to feeling abandoned, the issues likely run deep.

However, Letai noted, “You’ll be carrying half of your mother’s karmic burden.” That means, even if she’s the one who created it, you’ll still have to face part of its consequences on your own. Whether that's emotional or financial, if you're born in May, your mother's karma is heavily tied to your own.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.