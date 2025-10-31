6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On November 1, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on November 1, 2025. Friday unfolds under a Wood Dog pillar on an Establish Day, during the Fire Dog month and Wood Snake year, a combination that doubles down on loyalty and effort finally paying off.

Establish Days are made for building what lasts. This isn't an energy of overnight wins, but steady foundations that bring real peace of mind. With the Wood Dog’s focus and dependability, today’s luck shows up through commitment: the promises you keep, the effort you stay consistent with, and the relationships that feel like home after chaos. This energy rewards devotion. It brings stability where there’s been waiting and clarity where you’ve been doing the work without seeing the results.

Advertisement

1. Dog

This is your day, and it carries quiet power. The world meets you where you are, without you having to push or prove anything. Your persistence begins to show visible results, whether in career, relationships, or emotional healing. Someone may finally follow through on a promise, or a situation that’s been stalled moves forward naturally.

The good fortune that starts on November 1 is long-term, it changes everything. Think of this as the start of the kind of stability that you can trust because it’s built on your integrity. Good for you, Dog!

Advertisement

2. Snake

You’ve been doing the emotional heavy lifting for a while, Snake, and today you start to feel lighter. The Wood Dog day helps ground your efforts and return the energy you’ve been quietly pouring out. A financial or personal situation may take a practical, reassuring turn, giving you confirmation that your patience has been worth it.

Someone in your orbit could offer unexpected loyalty, not with words, but through consistent action. This is the luck that grows from emotional maturity. The more you trust your discernment, the faster your blessings take root.

3. Tiger

The Fire Dog month and Wood Dog day harmonize with your natural drive. You’re building toward something meaningful, and the universe meets that effort with visible progress. The opportunity you’ve been chasing might finally land or someone influential could acknowledge your talent in a way that opens new doors.

Advertisement

Your luck today arrives through faith in your direction. Even if things move slowly, they’re aligning exactly as they should. You’re stepping into proof that your emotional strength creates stability. This is your abundance era, Tiger! Enjoy!

4. Ox

There’s a quiet change happening beneath the surface, and it’s all working in your favor. A relationship, career goal, or financial plan starts to take on new structure. You’re clearer about what you’re building and who deserves a seat in that future.

Your luck today comes from practicality and trust in process. A small but decisive action could begin a chain of events that strengthens your sense of security. This is the moment where steady becomes your new version of abundance.

Advertisement

5. Rabbit

Saturday’s energy encourages softness that brings results. The Wood Dog’s influence reminds you that empathy is your power. You may find that kindness or forgiveness brings unexpected fortune, especially with someone who hasn’t met you halfway until now.

An old disappointment may resolve, or a new opportunity comes through when you least expect it. You’re reminded that peace itself is a kind of success. Luck flows easily when you choose the path that protects your peace instead of your pride.

Advertisement

6. Monkey

The Water Monkey’s cleverness meets the Wood Dog’s reliability and they spark an energy of practical manifestation. Something that’s been just an idea may start to materialize or someone’s faith in you becomes tangible support.

You attract abundance when you merge creativity with follow-through. Don’t overthink the details. Your instincts already know how to move this forward. This isn’t fleeting luck, it’s the beginning of real stability born from your own momentum.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.