Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week From November 3 - 9, 2025

This week, from November 3 to 9, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs. The biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year will occur on Wednesday, November 5, with the Full Moon in Taurus. While beautiful in the night sky, a Supermoon also has a way of revealing any untruths or secrets. During this lunar phase, make sure that you do what you say. Don't just tell your partner how you feel, but show them as well.

Advertisement

This week also sees retrograde Uranus returning to Taurus on Friday, November 7. With the Supermoon also in Taurus, you must be mindful of not overpromising. Reflect on the lessons that you’ve learned since 2018, when Uranus first entered this earth sign.

In the week ahead, there will also be an influx of Sagittarius and Scorpio energy, specifically with Mars, Venus, and Mercury retrograde beginning. This is not a time to deny your inner desires or pretend in your relationship. Only by honoring your truth will you find the love that you desire.

Love doesn’t just require honesty to last, but also the ability to follow through on what you say. Your words must align with the choices you make in your life to attract deep love. This is what creates emotional safety, stability, and growth for yourself and for the person you are in a relationship with. When your words don’t match your actions, or your partners don’t, it can affect how you trust one another and eventually cause a rift that could lead to separation.

Advertisement

As you move through the days ahead, be sure that you mean what you say, and that anything you do is aligned with your words. After all, love isn’t just a word, but an action.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Turn your words into actions, dearest Gemini. On Tuesday, November 4, Mars will shift into Sagittarius, where it will remain until December 15. This gives you plenty of time to take action in your romantic life and show your partner what they truly mean to you.

Advertisement

Mars is the planet of action and motivation. This is what drives your choices and helps you progress a relationship or take a chance on new love. With this energy, you are inspired to use your words and feelings as fuel for the decisions that you make. You can't just talk about love, though. You must show it, too.

Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius from November 9 to November 18. This energy will help you better understand your feelings and what you want. While you will have to be especially careful about an ex who doesn’t have the best intentions, this is your chance to make progress in your romantic life.

This is an incredibly opportune and powerful time in your life, Gemini. If you’ve been cautious or unable to follow your heart, that ends now. This week, you will be able to take action and go after the love you know you want. Love is an action, and it’s time you start showing exactly how you feel.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The truth always reveals itself, Scorpio. While it may not happen on your timeline, rest assured, the truth always comes out. However, you must also be in the space to receive it, regardless of the direction it leads.

On Wednesday, November 5, the Full Supermoon in Taurus will light up the night sky, bringing about romantic clarity and understanding. The Moon governs your emotions, and in Taurus, it speaks to a significant relationship or your feelings toward your dating life. During this lunar phase, be sure that you are honest about your feelings and that what you choose to do reflects them. While you often speak about consistency and transparency to a partner, you must be sure that you are bringing the same.

Advertisement

While Full Moons are known for endings, that doesn’t mean that your relationship is heading for a breakup. The ending could simply be a transition from casually dating into something serious, or you may finally stop holding yourself back.

This is a time of growth and evolution, but any choices you make must be based on truth. Don’t let old wounds convince you to put the brakes on an amazing connection or write off someone who has good intentions. Let yourself see what is really there, within yourself and your relationship, so that you can feel confident you are finally on the right path.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Embrace the sizzle, sweet Taurus. You tend to be very action-oriented in love, focusing specifically on acts of service or in establishing a grounded life with the person that you love. It’s not that you lack the ability to embrace your desires, but you don’t always give yourself permission to.

All of that will shift, though, as Venus enters Scorpio on Thursday, November 6. Venus is the planet of love, and in Scorpio, it changes your priorities. This transit brings the spark back to your romantic life. You can have all the practical conversations and make all the plans, but at the end of the day, it’s the indescribable connection between you and your partner that keeps you together.

Venus will remain in Scorpio through November 30, helping you embrace your desires for love and letting your relationship grow in new ways. Romance will become the priority for the weeks ahead, so make sure that you leave plenty of moments for quality time or to entertain new love interests.

This energy will bring about a greater sense of balance in your romantic life. Let yourself leave the practical side of love behind and listen to your desires so that you can take action on them. This is a time for closer intimacy, and for plenty of moments that will continue to make you smile for years to come.

Advertisement

4. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Get back to basics, dear Capricorn. Since 2018, Uranus has been moving through the earth sign of Taurus. This has brought a great deal of surprises, unexpected moments, and the challenge to remain flexible through it all.

Advertisement

Uranus in Taurus has been about you challenging the status quo of love so that you can create what resonates and works for you. This isn’t to say you aren’t taking your partner’s feelings into account, but no longer will you be doing something just because you are supposed to. Uranus in Taurus leads to greater authenticity in your relationship so that you can feel confident that you are with the person you are meant to be with. It will ensure that you have truly cultivated the relationship of your dreams, and not someone else's.

While Uranus in Taurus has represented a dramatic period of change in your romantic relationships, you will move through one final test as Uranus returns to this earth sign from Thursday, November 7, through April 26, 2025. After this period, Uranus won’t return to Taurus for over eighty years, making this a crucial time for your love life.

Reflect on the grounded nature of Taurus, and focus on what you have already built in your romantic life and what you continue to hope for. This will serve as one final chance to create the love that aligns with your authentic needs. It will also remind you of your priorities. With Taurus reminding you to enjoy the small moments, this season will be one of pure love.

Advertisement

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

You have to hold space for the process, dearest Leo. There is no need to jump to conclusions or make an impulsive decision. Although doing so often comes from a desire to seek clarity, you need to give yourself time to move through the current process in your romantic life, rather than trying to rush it.

Mercury will station retrograde in Sagittarius on Sunday, November 9, and will remain here until November 18, before shifting back into Scorpio. While Mercury is in Sagittarius, you must be reflective of what you say, especially to a long-term partner or someone you hope to build a life with. Sagittarius governs your committed relationships and forever love. At this time, you are guided to revisit past themes so that you can develop a new understanding. This process cannot be rushed.

Advertisement

If at all possible, hold off any changes or decisions until December, when Mercury returns to Sagittarius. This period in November is about discovery, learning, and gaining a greater understanding. As a fire sign, it can be difficult for you to be patient through difficult periods, but you must do so.

Mercury in Sagittarius also represents a deep spiritual connection in your romantic life, so you must invest in communicating at a higher level. Mercury retrograde can make it difficult to express your desires or dreams for the future. Remember, you don’t need to do it perfectly. This is a time to hold space for important conversations in your relationship, and be mindful of saying or promising only what you can deliver on. Love isn’t only about meaning what you say but also being willing to follow through on the actions of it.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.