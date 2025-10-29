6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love On October 31, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and love on October 31, 2025. Friday’s Close Day arrives under the Water Rooster, during the Fire Dog month and Wood Snake year, heightening your emotion, honesty, and heart-based clarity.

Close Days help bring resolution. They reveal what’s been hanging in the air and invite peaceful closure, whether through understanding, forgiveness, or deeper connection. The Water Rooster’s energy amplifies communication. Halloween comes on a day when truths spill easily and when the right words find their way out without being forced. What’s real stays. What’s surface-level fades out gracefully. The luck here is about emotional accuracy and what you close today opens a gentler future.

Advertisement

1. Rooster

Friday is your mirror day, Rooster, and it reflects truth beautifully. Someone sees you clearly for the first time in a long while, and the validation feels overdue. A misunderstanding may resolve or a conversation turns softer than expected. The tension that’s been building finally dissolves into understanding.

You might notice that love feels less about proving and more about allowing. Whether single or attached, you’re being guided toward the kind of emotional simplicity that grows trust instead of drama. The good fortune on Halloween comes through mutual recognition because someone finally matches your sincerity.

Advertisement

2. Snake

The Fire Dog month and your own Wood Snake year form a bond of loyalty and honesty. For you, this Close Day delivers an improvement in your emotional equilibrium. If something has felt one-sided, the scales begin to balance.

A romantic interest may express what you’ve quietly sensed but weren’t ready to name. It’s also a day of intuitive clarity where your gut tells you who’s real and who isn’t. And the good news is that you actually listen this time. Love luck arrives when you stop managing other people’s emotions and let authenticity guide you instead.

Advertisement

3. Pig

This Close Day on Halloween invites comfort where there’s been emotional uncertainty. A person you care for may reach out or reveal something that puts your mind at ease. If you’ve been feeling distant or unappreciated, warmth returns and it feels genuine for a change.

Your luck on Friday grows from emotional nourishment. You’re reminded that the kind of emotional stability that builds slow and steady is romantic, too. By nightfall, an exchange of words, affection, or reassurance restores your faith in love’s consistency. Beautiful energy!

4. Tiger

You’re finally seeing love through clarity, not fantasy and that’s what changes everything. A conversation brings honesty you weren’t sure you’d ever get. Whether this means closure or deeper intimacy, the emotional payoff feels like relief.

Advertisement

Luck finds you on Halloween through alignment, not effort. The right person, opportunity, or realization clicks because it’s meant to. For some Tigers, this might even bring an apology or unexpected reconnection that softens old resentment. What opens next feels pure and real. Finally!

5. Goat

You’ve been giving quietly, but not always receiving the same level of care back. Today, the Water Rooster brings awareness to that imbalance and brings some seriously positive change. Someone begins to show up in a way that feels new or you may finally realize who’s emotionally safe to trust again.

It’s not about grand gestures on Halloween, it’s about being met halfway. Love luck flows toward you through steadiness and emotional honesty. This is the Friday to stop over-giving and allow others the chance to match your energy. When you do, affection deepens instantly.

Advertisement

6. Ox

For you, Friday’s Close Day brings a closing of distance. Whether physical or emotional, something that’s been keeping two people apart begins to fade. If you’ve been struggling to connect, communication suddenly becomes easier or a small sign reassures you that your patience has been worth it.

Your love luck unfolds through reassurance. It’s the quiet look, the kind word, the unspoken but certain ‘I’m here.’ You realize that sometimes, good fortune in love isn’t a grand arrival, it’s the moment you realize someone never left.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.