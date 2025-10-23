These 5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On October 24, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on October 24, 2025. Friday is day one of a positive vibe that's coming to you from Mercury trine Jupiter. Mercury trine Jupiter is the white flag of surrender going up between two planets that typically don't like each other too much. Yet, their conversation on Friday is civil and agreeable.

The astrology forecast for five specific astrological signs begins with tension lifting and clarity returning. Mercury trine Jupiter means it's time to take your big ideas and form them into a doable plan. Don't expand too significantly, but instead focus on the baby steps. Their planet relationship, as it relates to Jupiter, means to remain optimistic, especially if your application of a plan doesn't match exactly to your vision.

You have to tweak and play around with things, remaining eternally curious. There's much good going on here, and there's plenty of opportunity for you to see why today of all days is the very best in horoscopes all week.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you're the first zodiac sign with the very best horoscopes on October 24, and you finally see a light at the end of a very dark tunnel in your finances. Mercury in Scorpio has revealed some very unsavory truths about your life that you know need to be addressed. The stress that you've undergone and the worries that plague you at night. All of them have been at the forefront of your mind. The problem you've yet to address is how to solve them.

So, during Mercury trine Jupiter, you see how the process can connect. There's an opening to help you alleviate the tension in your personal finances. You value what you discover today because the solution feels doable to you. You're going to have a chance out of whatever situation you face, and it's only a matter of time.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you're about to have the best horoscope on October 24 because you can finally speak your mind. Not in a harsh way, but clear and to the point.

The relationship between Jupiter and Mercury helps to create structure around complex ideas. They stop you from saying too much to someone, so that when you share, you feel good. You never like how Jupiter's energy encourages expansiveness in language. You prefer to remain reserved. You are a very private person.

The harmonious energy helps you to think first, speak next (and not the other way around). Words can be funny when you're a Virgo because you want the intimacy they can bring, yet you prefer not to have your life overly exposed. The balance between vulnerability and transparency is what makes today turn out pretty good. You feel like you can be yourself without betraying your need for privacy and space.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign will have the very best horoscopes on October 24, because you are ready to embrace your fears and get acquainted with them in a way you have never done before. Fears come to the surface during the year Jupiter is in Cancer, and when you feel afraid, you don't like it. You want to be seen and known as the warrior you are. You're the archer! You are victorious!

So the peaceful relationship that manifests during Mercury trine Jupiter does something for you. It performs a good deed. It helps you to put fear in its place. It's settled to rest, and you investigate it and see why it's been bothering you all this time. You realize that it's really nothing.

It has no power over you at all. You become intimately acquainted with how unrealized fear trips you up and stops you from living your best life. And that is what helps you to capitalize on today's energy in ways you had not in the past. Good!

4. Pisces

Pisces, your zodiac sign will have the very best horoscopes on October 24, because you realize how much you offer others, and it gives you a strong sense of courage and confidence that was lacking in the past. You don't have low self-esteem, but there are times when you worry you're coming on too strongly. You sense that maybe, by chance, you should diminish yourself a little to boost others instead.

Yet, the relationship that forms today in the sky helps you to realize you can be playful without threatening relationships. You can be adventurous without seeming to be over the top. This new insight is perfect for your needs. You like it, and it changes how you live this week.

5. Taurus

Taurus, you're zodiac sign will have the very best horoscopes on October 24, because you discover the secret power you possess that allows you to influence others. There's something to be said about inner strength and courage, and when you exhibit leadership, it's contagious. You realize that you want to be around people who think and feel the same way that you do.

You want to align your goals and dreams with individuals who share similar perspectives and communicate effectively. You see the purpose in diversity, but there's also a place in sameness; that's what you're focusing on today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.