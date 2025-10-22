5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On October 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on October 23, 2025, thanks to Jupiter square Chiron. Ever heard the saying, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger?" Today, you will have a chance to know precisely what this means when the planet of growth hits a hard stride with Chiron in Aries.

Chiron helps you to take what hurt you in the past and use it for the greater good. Jupiter helps you to take any blessing and multiply it exponentially. You may envision how your life could be used meaningfully, especially if you are on the uphill climb from rock bottom up the mountain of success.

To have a really good horoscope on October 23, you will want to have the right mindset. You probably need to know that you will want to create boundaries around areas of your life that need to always remain the same, like how you treat your family or parents; perhaps you want your home always to be a respite and don't feel a need to add anything else inside.

Sometimes 'really good' means things stay the same, and you remain happy. At other times, 'really good' implies growth. So, if your dream for growth involves external environments expanding, such as your career, friendships, or family (or perhaps you want the world to heal and humans to find spiritual health), that's great. If you want your life to stay as it is, even better! Let's see how this energy unfolds for five astrological signs starting this Thursday.

1. Aries

Aries, what makes Thursday, October 23, a really good horoscope day for you is that you get a sense of security in your heart and mind. You feel like you are where you need to be, and your fears of the future are resolved. During Chiron in Aries, you have had to work through many problems related to your past.

You had to do a lot of intense inner work, and now that you're comfortable in your skin, you may ask yourself where you ought to apply your healed energy. Today, you can open your home to others in a way you never have before, because you're comfortable with who you are now. Where might you need to share your insightfulness and hope with others? Dig deep within to find out.

2. Cancer

Cancer, the one area of your life that has brought you pain in the past has been your career. Specifically, it's your reputation that concerns you.

You have asked yourself what you can do better at work or how to help your colleagues, the team and yourself. You have had your share of wins, and you've also had a few losses. Yet, through it all, you've felt that if you could get to a particular place in your life, you would take your improved status and help others. You believe in the motto, "Love your neighbor as yourself."

On October 23, thanks to Chiron in Aries, you'll use the lessons you've learned along your career. You'll decide to share them with others. You'll use them to teach yourself how to grow professionally in ways others do not. Where there's a need in your career and gaps in knowledge, leverage them by providing your insights and wisdom.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, where you have felt wounded in the past involves your home life, and you have worked hard not to repeat those problems in your adult relationships. You know that there will be a learning curve with anything related to the past. You have to retrain your mind, and then you need to pay attention to the old habits you do without realizing that you're doing them.

Jupiter in Cancer marks the beginning of a good part of your day, and it's why your life is better because of the people in it. Your relationships can help you heal the areas of your life that feel off or out of balance. You'll start to see how you can improve, and people you love will offer you input, helping you identify your blind spots. Knowing you have people in your life makes life sweet on October 23.

4. Libra

Libra, it's a given, you are a friend to all. You get something and you use it to help others. Starting on Thursday, you'll have everything you need to grow your career and advance in your professional life. Jupiter will help you find many new opportunities, especially at work. You will feel optimistic about the future even though you have had a few negative experiences that made you sad.

Admittedly, you want everyone to win, not just yourself. But it will take some time for others to adjust to your new outlook. What makes October 23 very good is that a bit of searching and due diligence will go a long way.

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you are so honest, and you have been feeling like you need to share openly about a few of your past life experiences. You do it out of love and a place of healing. You are happy with how far you've come, and you feel like that joy warrants openness. Pain that leads to purpose and passion is healing and resilience worth talking about.

You have discovered the hidden way, and you want to bring it to light. Jupiter, your ruling planet, makes it easy for you to find your tribe. You will feel like talking to others will make today's outcome very good. You'll share what you've learned, and it helps others to learn how to be resourceful, too. A really good day, indeed.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.