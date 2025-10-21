3 Zodiac Signs Feel More Focused & Energetic Than They Have In Weeks Starting On October 22, 2025

After going through a bit of a slump, three zodiac signs feel more focused and energetic than they have in weeks starting on October 22, 2025. According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, "An extraordinary, intuitive alignment is forming that will benefit the three zodiac signs that need the most help right now."

He explained that there's an "invigorating" Grand Water Trine kicking off as Scorpio season begins. During this transit, these zodiac signs will be highly perceptive and focused, since Grand Water Trines "offer a subtle, underlying support that makes everything smoother," according to the Astro Butterfly School.

Advertisement

From channeling your inner instincts to making a noticeable mark on your area of expertise, things are getting a whole lot better, especially for water signs. So, if you're any of these three signs, Astro Butterfly School said you can expect to feel like you're "hitting every green light on your journey," starting on October 22, 2025.

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If there’s one zodiac that’s really channeling this positive energy, it’s Pisces. According to Grim, you can become a complete legend over the next few weeks, so long as you leverage your strengths. From trusting your intuition to getting in touch with your inner self, keeping on this path will lead you to your next big idea, said Grim. So, if you truly want to make the most of this year, stay focused on yourself and your inner voice, Pisces.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you might’ve been pushing your emotions down in hopes of things magically getting better, and now they finally are. You're feeling more focused and energetic than you have in a while, and since you’re so focused on being in touch with your true feelings, expect to have incredible discernment.

According to Grim, during the Grand Water Trine from now until the beginning of November, you will be hyper-fixated on your true feelings. And while this hyper fixation may lead to some revelations you may not be expecting, it’ll also free you from anyone or anything that’s been holding you back.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, as your zodiac season begins alongside the Grand Water Trine, you're feeling more focused and energetic than you have in weeks.

“Mars and Mercury are advancing in the sign Scorpio," Grim explained, adding that though this energy "can make people very restless,” these planets will trine Jupiter. This energy ensures that you won't get fixated on "small things," Grim said. "They will be able to merge their current attention detail with a broader, more comprehensive view.”

From staying in touch with your emotions to figuring out how your actions will benefit you in the long run, be prepared for the main focus to be on you and your overall well-being.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.