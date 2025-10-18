6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Abundance On October 20, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on October 20, 2025. Monday’s Establish Day, guided by the Water Dog (Ren Xu) during the Fire Dog month and Wood Snake year, is about foundations that hold.

The Dog’s loyalty blends with the Water element’s intuition, helping you sense what’s truly worth investing in — financially, emotionally, or energetically. Establish Days favor steady action, meaningful commitments, and small choices that turn into turning points.

Advertisement

For six Chinese zodiac signs, luck and abundance show up through something finally taking shape. This isn’t sudden wealth or dramatic change, it’s that moment when the ground beneath you feels strong again. What you build today has staying power, especially when it’s rooted in faith, focus, and heart.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monday centers on you and the Water Dog’s energy doubles your power to create emotional and material stability. You’re building something that matters in the form of a new chapter at work, home, or your love life and it’s starting to show tangible progress. People notice your dependability now, and that translates into trust, opportunity, and support.

You might hear news that solidifies your next step, something as small as confirmation that lets you exhale or as big as an offer that validates the path you’ve been walking. Either way, the abundance here is lasting. You’re not chasing luck anymore, Dog, you’re living in alignment with it. Congratulations, it's your time!

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Monday’s steady rhythm works beautifully for you, Ox. After weeks of uncertainty or delays, something finally starts to move and it moves right. You could receive clarity about finances, stability in your career, or reassurance that your consistency is paying off. The Water Dog’s influence highlights partnership and reliability, which means someone’s loyalty may show up just when you need it most.

Abundance today is about relief and you will notice things like bills covered, plans confirmed, and peace finally restored. What’s practical and grounded brings the greatest sense of luxury right now. Your abundance era has arrived!

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Luck comes quietly for you on October 20 through balance and emotional alignment. The Water Dog helps you reconnect with your purpose after a period of self-doubt. Someone’s words or timing could remind you how valuable your intuition really is, especially when it comes to decisions about love or money.

An opportunity that once felt uncertain now seems doable. You see the small step that changes everything, and taking it leads to a ripple of ease. Monday rewards gentle courage that proves you trust myself enough to start again. Beautiful energy, Rabbit.

4. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Establish Day energy blends perfectly with your drive on Monday. You’ve been juggling responsibilities or waiting on others, but today, control returns to your hands. A financial opening could appear maybe in a delayed payment, a collaboration, or a realization about how to simplify something that’s been overly complicated.

What’s different this time is your patience. Instead of forcing progress, you’re letting it unfold naturally and that’s what magnetizes results. When you approach your goals with calm conviction instead of pressure, abundance flows faster than before.

5. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

October 20 feels like confirmation that your long-term efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. The Wood Snake year and Water Dog day blend in a way that makes your wisdom magnetic. You may receive acknowledgment, repayment, or emotional validation that restores your sense of worth.

Luck today also touches your relationships and brings a chance to clear the air, express gratitude, or deepen mutual trust. You’re learning that abundance isn’t just about money; it’s about being surrounded by people who want to see you win. That kind of emotional wealth is what sustains the rest.

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

For you, dear Pig, luck feels warm and human on Monday. The Water Dog day brings emotional softness that reminds you of how loved and supported you actually are. A worry about the future, a misunderstanding, or even a financial strain that once felt stressful begins to ease.

You may find that the solution you’ve been seeking comes through someone else’s kindness, or through timing that feels perfectly orchestrated. The more gratitude you express today, the more the universe seems to multiply it. Happiness and security grow when you allow yourself to truly receive the love being offered.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.