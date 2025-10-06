5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On October 8, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on October 8, 2025. Mercury, the planet of communication, is working hard to help you learn to see life from a new perspective. Mercury will square Pluto, the planet of change and transformation, in a transit that will last for several weeks. So this week, you begin the slow and steady process of seeing the good in life.

To have a great situation, you need to have a bit of power involved, and that is where Pluto comes in. Five astrological signs will embrace their inner power and not only assert it, but to say it aloud. You will be communicating with others and expressing your thoughts and opinions. Mercury square Pluto urges you to say what needs to be said. There's no need to mince words or leave room for ambiguity. Let's explore what this means, starting on Wednesday.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you'll have a great horoscope on October 8 becaus you will see a dramtic change happen in your love life. The converstaion will start with you getting certain feelings and thoughts out in the open. It isn't easy to be vulnerable and raw on a deeply personal level; yet, you prefer to wait for the right time or keep things light and easy.

But, today, you're ready to unveil your deepest and more intimate feelings and put them out in the open. You realize that romance requires vulnerability because it builds trust. You might start by writing a text or penning sweet sentimental thoughts in a card to give later.

When you express yourself on this level, things change in your partnership. You become the catalyst who helps a person you care about see the potential for more closeness. What makes this day great is your willingness to take a risk, and it will work.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you'll have a great horoscope on October 8, because you will have an idea that affects your personal wealth and how you add value to your life. You are a creative thinker who often dabbles in various habits and hobbies; interestingly, some of your personal interests can make you money. You might not know where or how to monetize what you're doing, but that will change during Mercury square Pluto.

You'll realize that your way of thinking and doing life has to change. There's only one person who can make that change happen, and it's you. An uncomfortable financial situation will push you to do what you ordinarly would not have the courage to do. But that choice ends up being ba great one, and it will make your world better.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you'll have a great horoscope on October 8, because you will think about what's best for you and your future. You will need to make changes at home, as your family life will also require adjustments. You will talk things over with your support system. You want everyone on board.

What wil surprise you is how responsive your family will be. You will appreciate that they are unafraid to try new ideas and work with you, allowing you to pursue a vision or a dream. You will feel happy that you took a risk and were strong enough not to waver. Life is good!

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you'll have a great horoscope on October 8, because you finally cut ties with your negative thoughts about your past and their influence on your life. You can be super honest about your feelings or what you think needs to change. Yet, when you turn that same frankness on yourself, it hurts.

You realize that if your life is ever to improve, you need to change how you speak to yourself. It's not that you have to self-censor, but you ought to talk about light and love, not condemnation or self-criticism. So, the next negative thought gets cut off mid-sentence. You replace toxic verbal rants with supportive and positive affirmations. Your day may start on the wrong foot, but life is looking up.

5. Pisces

Pisces, you'll have a great horoscope on October 8 because you'll decide that you are done with living your life on the sidelines. You want to take a vacation, go back to school or participate in an activity that stimulates your mind. You will go beyond thinking about what you want to do. You'll start to discuss it openly with friends and family.

You'll put feelers out at work to gauge the situation, so you can plan to request time off. You'll research all the various places you can go and create a list to work from. The more you put into words your ideas, the more you realize it's doable and possible. The myth that you're stuck will disappear and be replaced with the notion that your future isn't just bright, it's going to be great!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.