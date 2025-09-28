5 Zodiac Signs Experience Great Horoscopes On September 29, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience great horoscopes on September 29, 2025. Today marks a significant moment in astrology. Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, will be at the 25th degree, a degree that really isn't associated with anything special. Now, that may sound a little odd. However, it means that you have arrived at a place where struggles pause, and you get to take a deep breath and soak in all that has happened, releasing it.

Five astrological signs have a natural knack for finding the good in all things, no matter how dark or sinister they appear. That's the beauty of painful Chiron and the wounds inflicted by people who suffer. What happened becomes fodder for learning, educating, and helping others. The maturity begins to take root in the soul, where it grows in fertile ground. That wisdom becomes translated into a magnificent person with a testimony of survival and healing.

Healing is a tool for others who are in the early stages of their own pain journey, and motivates them to keep going. The light is at the end of the tunnel.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, you will experience a great horoscope on September 29, because you will learn something about friendship. Friendship can be a double-edged sword. On one side, you learn to depend on them and they on you.

On the other side of that relationship can be moments of disappointment where you feel sad that what you thought you could expect doesn't happen. Friendships, with their quirky ups and downs, teach you the importance of both self-reliance and interdependence. They also help you to see how being adaptable and forgiving are important.

So, today's great horoscope is that you come to a place where you are OK with the way things roll. Rather than chase a person to be there for you, you understand that their absence is a sign to be there for yourself. Having someone in life is wonderful, but being able to bounce back from disappointments is even better.

Without friends who are absent and dismissive, expectation adds wisdom to your life. You learn to say no when you need to; you set boundaries where they are most warranted. You push to be there when needed as much as possible, but you won't let your life be governed by a one-way street any longer.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you will experience a great horoscope on September 29, because you will learn something about your work ethic. Work ethics are interesting. You have a strong desire to deliver excellent results to the people who depend on your presence; yet, there are times when you don't get anything back in return for that dedication and sacrifice.

The world of work reveals that loyalty doesn't always come with rewards. People often don't see the cost of something when it appears to be extremely easy. That painful realization prompts you to view your career in a new light.

You begin to put a cost to your effort. You don't accept something without bargaining for a raise or asking for a bonus. You learn that business is business, and your time has a number associated with it. Today's greatness comes from your standards rising, and you being more shielded as a result.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you will experience a great horoscope on September 29, because you will gain wisdom associated with your way of thinking and viewing the world. There's a cost to thinking narrowly, and you are the type of person who can be blinded by pride or self-protection. But there comes a point when pain pushes you to a place where you must rethink a position. You have no other choice but to revisit an argument despite your belief that you are right.

On Monday, you'll accept that you were wrong and admit it. The confession will bring you closer to a friend or a family member. It will show that you can take ownership of problems and resolve them. It's a perfect day, a great day, indeed.

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you will experience a great horoscope on September 29, because you are ready to take that first step toward healing and wholeness that comes with wisdom. You are a natural healer of others, and there comes a point in time when the one who needs fixing is yourself. It's hard to fathom that you would be the person who requires something from others that helps you become stronger within. Yet, that is what Chiron in Aries will do for you today.

It's a good idea to put yourself in a position where you can be around people who care for you. It's OK to accept help when it is offered. You will want to ask for things you need when you realize you are lacking. You'll see how the answer of yes restores a sense of hope. You're more capable of giving of yourself to others when you have been restored in your own life. And because that happens for you today, you'll experience a great horoscope and outcome.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you will experience a great horoscope on September 29, because wisdom and healing bring you a sense of purpose and value. You love knowing you can be there for others. You have a way of shouldering much more than you often should. But when you do, it's a work of love. You see, giving of yourself as an act that's never in vain.

On Monday, you're in a state of mind that allows you to be purposeful and to live life in alignment with your values. When you give, it returns more of yourself to you. Being with others helps you to understand your inner world better. If life is a cycle, and healing is a journey, then the one you find yourself in now is more than you could ever ask for.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.