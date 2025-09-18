Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 22 - 28, 2025

During the week of September 22 to 28, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. As the Sun slides into Libra on Monday, September 22, Mars also makes its move into Scorpio on the same day. Libra Season arrives with a burst of excitement and desire, though it's really about learning to work together for the greater good. Make peace with who and what you can and allow yourself to move forward. Don't keep your inner truth silenced for the comfort of others, and instead let your authenticity out to play. As Mars moves into intense Scorpio, these themes are heightened, and you will start to care less about what others think and more about how you feel.

The energy will feel electric in the beginning part of the week with Libra Season and Mars in Scorpio. Then, when the Libra Sun trines retrograde Uranus in Gemini on Tuesday, September 23, you will be ready to change your life in the best possible ways. While the Libra Sun emphasizes the beneficial connections in your life, retrograde Uranus in Gemini will help you make the most of unexpected shifts and opportunities. Uranus is the great awakener of the cosmos, helping to redirect your life in surprising ways. This week, it’s all about living a life that resonates with who you are and what you stand for.

1. Pisces

This week, your luck finally returns, sweet Pisces. On Monday, September 22, Mars will shift into Scorpio, igniting themes of luck, abundance, and new beginnings. The last time that Mars was in Scorpio was October and November of 2023, and it won’t return again until 2027, so this energy is not to be wasted. Scorpio energy creates the momentum needed for a new beginning, which is crucial for attracting luck and letting your life genuinely represent who you are.

Mars will be in Scorpio from Monday, September 22, through November 4, creating opportunities for you to travel, start a new job or business, fall in love, and begin to feel like your life once again aligns with your truth. Scorpio rules the depths, and because of this, the truth. You must get to the root of what you want your life to look like and then be prepared to take action to create it. This is not an energy that will have you simply attracting blessings or observing how it all plays out. Instead, it will require that you move into a place of action so that you can manifest the life you’ve been dreaming of.

2. Aquarius

Devote yourself to what sets your soul on fire, Aquarius. Libra Season will begin on Monday, September 22, highlighting themes of collaboration, luck, abundance, and fresh starts. With the Sun in this air sign through October 22, you are guided to take action; however, it’s important that you don’t try to go it alone. Whether it’s with a friend, business partner, or lover, you are meant to forge an abundant new beginning during this time with the help of another. Leave behind that mentality that says if you want it done right, you have to do it yourself. Instead, embrace the power of working with beneficial connections.

When Libra Season begins, all eyes are on you. This air sign represents your best and most connected life. You may be traveling during this period or considering leaving your comfort zone for a new adventure. Something is pulling on your soul and calling you to attention. Do not dismiss any intuitive feelings or ideas as random and allow yourself to confide in a trusted source. By sharing your ideas with someone in your life, you can create a plan to embrace the fresh start you’ve been longing for.

3. Libra

You must decide what kind of life you want to live, dearest Libra. It is Libra Season, which means it’s also your solar return or birthday. This is a chance for you to reflect on and release whatever has occurred over the past year so that you can make space for a new beginning. While the past was essential in bringing you to this moment in your life, it doesn’t define where you will go from here. Let yourself shed what has been weighing you down so that you can connect with your true self and the kind of life you genuinely want to live.

While Libra Season begins on September 22, on Tuesday, September 23, the Libra Sun will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing some unexpected surprises. The Libra Sun helps you to recenter and focus on yourself, something you don’t do often enough. This allows you to be confident in your dreams, so that you can take the steps needed to cultivate a life that is in alignment with them. As the Libra Sun unites with retrograde Uranus, there will be unexpected chances for new adventures, experiences, and greater abundance. Just be sure that you are focusing on yourself before making any big decisions. This period of your life is about you, and so you must put yourself first in order to attract the luck and abundance you desire.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.