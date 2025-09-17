5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On September 18, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have the very best horoscopes on September 18, 2025. When Mercury stands opposite Saturn on Thursday, you get a clearer sense of direction and purpose. You have to know deep down what you want, but to achieve it, it's good to have a game plan. Luckily, Saturn has a funny way of stripping away the fluff of a matter and crystallizing purpose.

Some astrological signs view this process as killjoy energy. They prefer to stay delusional and figure things out as they blissfully go in ignorance. Yet, that method of living life doesn't work for everyone, particularly mutable signs. They like a bit of structure. Earth signs like knowing that the path is clear. That's what happens on Thursday, making it one of the best horoscope days on the docket this week.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 18 because your personal life and your love life get sorted out. You could use a little help clarifying what you want in love. For about another week, Mercury will be tucked closely to the Sun. When your ruling planet is hidden like that, you could use help from Saturn. It brings a seriousness to your relationship. And, you like seriousness. It suits your get-it-done personality.

Advertisement

Time waits for no one, and you love it when you can avoid wasting time with the wrong (or right) partner. You prefer to figure things out. Away with confusion! Today, what needs to be revealed about your relationship becomes apparent to you. It's as though the lights were turned on in a dark room, and everything you need to know about yourself and others is in plain view.

Having love mapped out for you is a huge blessing. It alleviates worry from your mind about the future. It gives you a sense of peace in your heart. All you have to do is be yourself, and there's really nothing better!

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 18 because of home, career and working out in a way you didn't expect. Ever since Mercury got so close to the Sun last week, life has felt a bit burdensome. But Saturn comes along and does some of the heavy lifting for you, making it easier to spot what can be done to make your home life better.

Dive into work and channel any pent-up frustration into your career. Doing so makes the work you do exceedingly good for others. You have an air of determination. It's a plus when you are trying to turn the ship in a better direction.

The number one thing to remember is that people respect you today, and you also feel a sense of respect for yourself. When you go home, you carry this same positive energy with you. You can sleep better. You know what to do to organize your priorities. This is day one for you, and it's a good day one to have.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 18 on a personal and collective level. You care deeply about what other people are going through. You carry concern in your heart, and it can affect the way that you interact with others. This is where Saturn steps in. It helps you to be the bigger person.

As the bigger person, you pursue relationships with a sense of maturity and seriousness. Mercury in Virgo gives you understanding and empathy for others. You can ask solid questions and provide sound advice.

Advertisement

You feel closer to people you care about. There's less wondering and more actually communicating. Mental intimacy is so important to you, which is why today is one of the best days for you this week. You get what you want without feeling like you have to work super hard for it. This is a great day for asking for what you want and getting it.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 18 in your friendships and with people whom you wish to learn from. You love the idea of learning from great minds, and you would love to be part of something bigger than yourself. With the world being increasingly connected online but still disconnected in person, it's challenging to maintain one-on-one relationships. But Saturn is here to help you connect with people in a way that sticks.

You don't want to be a person who is simply waiting on the sidelines. You want to be a person who is involved — and heard. You learn to hold back and listen to others; you also say what you need to say without going overboard. You get to accomplish your goals, and Saturn lends weight to your message. This is an excellent day for signing up with a mentor or scheduling time out with friends. You are going to perform all the wonderful things you have wanted to do this week, and today is just the start.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you are a no-frills personality type. You don't like to waste time when it comes to doing the things that need to be done. You prefer a clear path, and Mercury opposite Saturn helps you to accomplish that.

So, you will have one of the best horoscopes on September 18, because you have clarity of mind and you sense a higher calling that you didn't have in the past. The areas of life that you felt slightly unsure of become steadier. As a result, you feel confident. You can speak boldly and say just enough to get a message across. You get feedback that helps you to determine your next steps. You aren't concerned with what others think of you, and people receive you well, so you don't have to be.

The day is perfect for planning upcoming travel, especially if you plan to go somewhere that breaks a routine that others often expect you to follow. It's a good time to sign up for a class that will mentally challenge you to think differently.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.