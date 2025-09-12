6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Financial Abundance On September 14, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting financial luck and abundance on September 14, 2025. Sunday arrives as a Remove Day, guided by the Fire Dog pillar during a Rooster month in the Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Remove Days are about clearing what blocks your path, and that energy makes space for fresh opportunities to flow in. With the Fire Dog lighting things up, today sparks bold clarity about money, stability, and worth.

Advertisement

This isn’t a day to cling to what drains you, it’s a day to release financial fears, unpaid debts (literal or emotional), and habits that make you feel small. When you finally let go, new streams of abundance step in. For these six animal signs, September 14 doesn’t just bring good fortune, it brings a turning point for wealth and flow.

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Sunday ruled by the Fire Dog pillar, your animal sign receives the positive energy most. Finances you thought would drag longer suddenly shift. That could look like a refund processed faster than expected, someone paying back what they owed, or a financial worry lifting off your plate.

The abundance you attract is about money as well as restored trust. You’ll see that what you feared wouldn’t resolve is finally out of your hands. Once that weight lifts, new energy and resources arrive quickly, giving you confidence to move forward with more ease.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Rooster month usually challenges you, but on this Remove Day, it works in your favor by cutting ties with unhelpful financial patterns. This is where you realize you don’t have to keep saying yes to every obligation or spending energy on things that give you no return.

Your financial luck today comes in the form of a release. That could be canceling something that costs more than it gives, or finally seeing that an 'almost' opportunity isn’t worth your energy. Once you stop holding onto it, something more rewarding enters your orbit.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Wood Snake year connects directly with your Chinese zodiac sign, so you’re attuned to Sunday’s energy. You may have felt held back in your finances recently, like something wasn’t moving fast enough. On this Remove Day, you’re able to cut through confusion and step into a clearer lane.

Abundance shows up as progress you can’t deny. You might see a bill being resolved, an offer becoming official, or a situation loosening so you can move freely. The win isn’t just financial, it’s the relief that comes when you’re no longer stuck waiting on someone else’s move.

4. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Fire Dog day on September 14 builds harmony with your steady nature, and that balance brings back your financial flow. Something in your day-to-day life becomes less emotionally exhausting, freeing up energy and resources. This might look like a small but significant cut in expenses or someone else taking responsibility where you usually carry the load.

Luck arrives in the form of breathing room. For you, abundance on Sunday is about knowing that what you have is finally working for you instead of against you. And that shift sets up a bigger financial gain in the weeks ahead.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Rooster month already highlights your animal sign, but on this Remove Day, the energy sharpens. You’re able to see where money or effort has been leaking away without bringing value. The good fortune now is in shutting that leak once and for all.

This might be as simple as deciding not to keep funding someone else’s mistakes or realizing you don’t have to chase opportunities that undervalue your worth. As soon as you let go of the drain, you open the door for something aligned to pour in and it will.

Advertisement

6. Horse

Design: YourTango

The Fire Dog day activates a bright connection to your Chinese zodiac sign, bringing confidence with financial choices. If you’ve been uncertain about where to put your resources, Sunday offers the push you need. You may discover a new stream of income, notice a financial mistake that can be corrected, or finally feel free to say yes to a plan that excites you.

Abundance comes through motion. Once you remove the block or hesitation, you’re met with a clear sign of support whether that’s an opportunity, a repayment, or the knowledge that you’ve stepped into a stronger position than before.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.