3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From September 15 - 21

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance the week of September 15 - 21, 2025. There are three days this week that can be associated with getting more of what you want out of life. When you hope to gain more money, opportunities, closeness, or security, there are aspects of yourself that require improvement. You want to be thankful and ready for abundance before it arrives.

The three days specifically related to abundance, not through ease but by overcoming challenges, include: Tuesday, September 16, for finding the proper method that works to accomplish a goal, then on Friday, September 19, to remove obstacles and confront problems directly, the last day that will bring abundance this week will be Saturday, September 20, a day for caution and learning the value of of gratitude and self-preservation when abundance arrives. Now, let's explore what this will mean for the three animal signs that are like magnets for the good stuff.

1. Rat

Rat, you attract significant abundance and luck this week in the area of peace and joy. On Wednesday, September 17, a Balance day, you'll have Wu, which stands for earth, and Zi, which is water. You can utilize these two energies to establish equilibrium in your personal life, career, and romantic relationships.

Instead of pursuing a goal, this week calls for you to allow things to happen naturally. You may feel like you want to push a point to reach an objective, but you'll miss out on experiencing the mysterious wonder of the universe and how it works.

Money that someone owes to you may come to you without asking. A bill you need to pay may be doable and have a minimal impact on your overall budget. You can discuss situations that require careful handling and devise a peaceful solution that fosters peace and a sense of optimism.

This is a great week to consider how to barter and trade services or negotiate fair deals with others. Use this time to expand your network and discover your influence by helping others charitably.

2. Dragon

Dragon, it's a great thing that you are so astute and wise. This week, you'll be attracting abundance, but it may come cloaked in risk, which you'll need to figure out how to avoid. The best day for you to attract abundance will be on Saturday, September 20, a Ren Chen 壬 辰Water Dragon Danger day. Ren relates to growth and big wins. Chen helps you find resources that assist you.

Since these elements connect with your animal sign on a Danger day, you must be cautious in how you handle things when an opportunity arises. You won't want to assume anything. When you are given an offer, ask what you may be required to surrender or do to get the benefit. If you feel that a blessing is connected to a control option, determine if that's a dealbreaker; it might be.

Knowing what you're dealing with can feel like an unnecessary step in acquiring your abundance, but it's actually a way to protect you from wasting time and getting precisely what you want. Learn from domineering people; they may be there to help you learn a valuable lesson, but also to show you what needs to change. You may have the opportunity to discover aspects of yourself, including wealth resources you may have underestimated or forgotten were available to you.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, this week, attract abundance by letting go of expectations, perfectionism, and ideas that used to resonate with you but no longer fit in with your future. Abundance is a curious thing because it requires space to flourish. So, if you are holding on to the past and refuse to change, that space is limited. To tap into what's available, consider the areas of your life that could use some improvement.

Around Friday, September 19, a Xin Mao 辛 卯 Metal Rabbit Destruction day, you'll feel the urge to end habits or routines that keep you stuck in the past. You need time to do the things you want to build into your future. Therefore, fewer archaic obligations mean greater growth and potential for personal development.

Because of past actions, you'll be thought of and sought out for opportunities. People can leave projects, jobs, titles or positions that are ideal for you. So, should a person surrender their spot, it might become an invitation for you to do more of what you have always wanted from life. Your job for this week to attract the abundance you crave is to be yourself, but more mature and developed. You're improving, so of course, your life will level up.

