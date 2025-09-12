Luck Arrives For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting September 15

Luck arrives for three Chinese zodiac signs this week from September 15 - 21, 2025. It's nice when good fortune flows in without much difficulty. Such is the case for animal signs that utilize the energy from Monday through Sunday. The week begins on Monday with a Full day, perfect for running errands. We conclude the week on Sunday with a Success Day, so the activities you complete throughout the week result in rich rewards.

Luck arrives on three specific days this week: Monday, September 15, with an opportunity to get many things done; then, Wednesday, September 17, when rest allows for peaceful rejuvenation and a sense of inner stability; finally, on Sunday, September 21, when good things come in that were worked on. Projects may be finalized, or funding may become available. There's a lot to unpack about how good this week will be. Let's begin!

1. Pig

Pig, the type of luck that will arrive to you the week of September 15 will involve money, family well-being and positive business dealings. To achieve what you want, it won't be easy, as you may need to sift through various offers to determine which ones are the best and most long-lasting.

For starters, your luck will arrive on Monday, September 15, a Ding Hai 丁 亥 Fire Full day. You are associated with the element water, and this day is associated with fire. You may feel inner tension, as if you are working against yourself. During moments of stress, it can feel as though you're anything but lucky; yet, patience and perseverance will yield results.

So, you'll need to exercise discernment. You'll have to trust yourself, but remember not to delegate your decisions to others. This is a week when you need to be wise. Naivete is a non-option. When something good comes your way, test the waters, but be cautious.

2. Ox

Ox, when luck arrives for you the week of September 15, it will peak on September 17, a Ji Chou 己 丑 Earth Stable day. This is the day that resonates most with your personality, strengths, and dependability. Hard work will pay off for you. You won't get luck handed to you easily, but if you are persistent and work toward a particular goal, the things you desire will likely manifest.

Ji provides you with solid, earthy energy, allowing you to feel confident and secure in your decision-making. Chou will give you grit and determination. You will want to commit to the things you desire. If you are half-hearted or unsure, wait. Your luck won't arrive if your heart and mind aren't aligned. This is the time to focus on a strategic plan with follow-through. Be open to responsibilities.

You may enter into a contract or take on more work that leads to a higher-paying job or positions you as a go-to authoritative person. Avoid quick reactions and refrain from taking risks in the expectation of big payoffs.

3. Snake

Snake, the week of September 15, you'll attract luck, and it will arrive to you through hard work and effort. Your luck will arrive on Sunday, September 21, a Gui Si 癸 巳 Water Success day. Your luck will come through wise decisions and a well-planned, thoughtful strategy for achieving goals in business, career, and financial matters.

Avoid taking risks that you know may have a low return, and worse, harm you if they don't work out. This week has good moments, but Sunday presents some challenges due to its water element energy. Think long-term; you want to aim for personal fulfilment that comes from a solid foundation. As you build and expand, avoid becoming emotionally attached. You want to make progress that has a lasting impact.

The main thing to do this week is to speak less and work more. Be silent and stealthy in your work. Work in relationship with others, and avoid being isolated or overly self-protective.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.