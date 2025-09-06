5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On September 7, 2025

Five zodiac signs will experience the very best horoscopes on September 7, 2025, and with so much attention turning toward the Full Moon, it's a good idea to talk about the other planets involved with today's energy: Saturn, Uranus, Pluto, and the South Node. Mercury will be involved, too.

These planets are called 'malefics' because they bring intensely challenging energy into the world. They are known to stir up problems, take things away, make sudden changes, and force you to deal with a situation that was fated and pretty much inescapable. Five astrological signs will see how this madness fits in the big picture, and they don't view things negatively. Quite the contrary, they see how things work out very well.

1. Pisces

Pisces, on September 7, you experience the very best horoscope because you get something you've wanted for a very long time: closure and the release of a personal problem that you felt would never go away. You may not need to take any action to make it happen, either. It will remove itself.

When that happens, you'll discover how Sunday is the day when you realize how incredibly resourceful you are. You find out who your true friends are and who truly loves you the most. You find out that no matter what happens in the world, your part of the planet is peaceful and secure.

On Sunday, you will feel a sense of peace. It's as though you've been tucked into the womb of the universe and held in its arms. You are free, and life is good.

2. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will experience the very best horoscope on September 7 because money is coming your way. You may have that money tied up in an investment, and you need to access it. You may need to take a few steps to make that happen. It won't be easy, yet you figure out how to make things work and get them moving.

You will learn that it's always a good idea to have a few things happening at the same time. You're no longer afraid of the future, and you begin to realize that you can achieve economic security.

Your mental health improves when you feel like you have things of value in your life that are truly yours. The world is a better place because you are doing the right things at the proper time. You invest wisely, and now it's going to show up in the form of numbers.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you will experience the very best horoscope on September 7 because you will get recognized for who you are and your value. You may feel a strong sense of invisibility from others, and this will not sit well with you.

So, instead of letting things pass, you'll decide to take action. Action with you comes from words. You will be more vocal in your work, and you'll also desire to be heard by people who feed into your life and help you improve.

Today's going to be one where you text friends and family to check in and see how they are doing. You may feel the need to express concerns, but also provide solutions. Being the squeaky wheel will have some benefits, and you'll find out that showing up will give you an edge in the world.

These experiences will boost your confidence to a higher level, and this is what changes how you move in the world. You realize it's a good idea to be more proactive. You stop playing on the sidelines and get more involved in the game. This is the beginning of greatness, and it's going to be genuinely exceptional.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will experience the very best horoscope on September 7, because you may learn a valuable lesson that creates inner change and exponential growth. You may become the mentor people didn't know they needed because you share things that you have experienced in life.

Your life experiences are what make you stand out from others. Your wisdom gives you an edge that you didn't realize you had until you decided it was time to be emotionally open and vocal about life.

Today comes with a lesson, and that is that nothing ever goes to waste. You may have felt like you were lost in the shuffle of life, yet you're not. You're rising above the crowd and making a scene. You're entering the world on a much higher vibrational level, and it's the best feeling in the world.

5. Virgo

Virgo, you will experience the very best horoscope on September 7, because you will receive attention from someone you like. You tend to be very picky when it comes to friends, associates and a partner, so when you meet someone and things click, it feels like you've struck oil.

It's a wonderful feeling to hear from someone you hoped would take notice of you. You don't need attention, but you do appreciate it when it comes from a quality person. You may sense that this individual understands you in a way that you've not been heard in the past. This could be a new person to date, or an old love that is ready for a refresh.

You may find it helpful to connect with a kindred spirit, a rarity in the world. You have likely been seeking a person who treats you well, and a quality conversation is a great starting point. This is the beginning of more positive experiences, and you are happy to start the day off good.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.