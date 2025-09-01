5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting September 1

The week of September 1 - 7, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. The Moon in Capricorn and Mercury in Virgo early in the week show us that we need practical plans in order to succeed. This is a period to be realistic with our goals. Then, on September 4, the Aquarius Moon sweeps us off our feet, allowing us to appreciate friendships and community.

Uranus stations retrograde on September 6, and the lunar eclipse in Pisces will occur on the same day. All of the changes happening this month will show us how to prioritize what we desire and fight for our dreams. Five zodiac signs are in for a treat, as we learn more about ourselves and see the impact of the eclipse energy. Overall, we will benefit from the transits this week, as they push us toward success and teach us to appreciate ourselves much more.

1. Taurus

The eclipse energy this week helps you to navigate any relationship matters, but especially the relationship that you have with yourself. Virgo season is all about learning how to prioritize this relationship, as it will help you claim as much success as possible. Confidence is key, Taurus.

The Capricorn Moon lays the foundation for the goals and dreams you have. When the Moon is in Aquarius, you can take action and get to where you desire, as long as you have a practical game plan.

This week teaches you how to connect with your power and understand your worth. The Pisces eclipse shows you why it is important to have solid connections. Learn to accept help from others and focus on what you can accomplish. Don't lose faith in yourself, Taurus.

2. Capricorn

This is an interesting week, Capricorn, as the eclipse pushes you to understand the value of love and connection. Your focus this week should be on spending time with the people you love. Don’t just focus on work; instead, allow yourself free time to explore new opportunities for fun and excitement.

Fear may be a driving force during this time, especially with Saturn back in Pisces. However, the courage from the Saturn in Aries transit shows that you can win. The Moon in your sign highlights the wonderful qualities that make you who you are. Meanwhile, the Pisces eclipse revitalizes your thinking process, helping you to break out of any creative slumps. Be open to enjoying your artistic hobbies because they can help you release stress. Don’t limit yourself, Cap.

3. Scorpio

During the Pisces eclipse, reconnect with hobbies that focus on renewal and happiness, Scorpio. The theme this week will be healing from old relationships. With the Capricorn energy, you will be able to work through your emotions as the Moon makes an opposition to Jupiter. This will be an emotive and intense transit that will continue through the Pisces eclipse. The Aquarius Moon will help you connect with past experiences and learn from them.

At this time, home can be a place where you can recharge. Host a gathering with friends and family or watch a movie. Do whatever brings you happiness. The eclipse energy towards the end of the week will feel like a reset for your relationships. This is a time to close chapters and move forward. Embrace the new potential romantic energy headed your way. Don’t live trapped in the past, Scorpio.

4. Cancer

Expect plenty of wonderful opportunities happening this week, Cancer. Jupiter is still in your sign, and Venus is helping to positively transform your finances. With the Pisces eclipse on September 6, you will also appreciate the changes happening within your academic or professional life. This is a period of evolution that will help you get to the top. Nothing is stopping you now, Cancer, and this week shows that the seeds you planted long ago are beginning to grow.

The Moon in Capricorn and Aquarius focuses on the relationship aspect in your life. Welcome new love, close cycles, and focus on what you can build with someone. If you’re single, don’t close your heart to love, and if in a relationship, focus on bringing care and joy to your partnerships.

5. Aquarius

This is an introspective week that brings you the answers you have been looking for, Aquarius. Things begin with the Capricorn Moon teaching you to understand your self-worth. The week allows you to feel quite empowered once the Moon is in your sign, guiding you in a new direction that helps you flourish. Then, during the eclipse in Pisces on September 6, you will connect with your intuition.

The lunar eclipse will bring new energy to your finances as well as new ideas for improvement in this area. You also have Venus in Leo, illuminating your relationships and allowing you to believe in the magic of love. Surprise your romantic partner with a date this week. If you’re single, spending time with friends will feel thrilling. The lesson this week is don't be afraid to connect and meet new people. Welcome this vibrant energy and the potential that awaits, Aquarius.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.