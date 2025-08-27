5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On August 28, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes on August 28, 2025. Uranus in Gemini sextiles Neptune in Aries on Thursday, and it’s as if the impossible is suddenly winking at you from across the street, daring you to cross the road and open the door.

Uranus in Gemini energy brings fresh ideas that help things suddenly make sense, while Neptune in Aries infuses those ideas with the passion and vision you need to bring them to life. Together, they create a flow of aha moments that push you to act on them. This is not a season for waiting, but for believing in ourselves enough to make bold moves. In the words of Elle Woods, in Legally Blonde, "You must always have faith in people. And, most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself.”

On Thursday, the ideas you’ve been shrugging off as impossible could be the ones that will change your life. Don't underestimate yourself or what you can achieve when you set your mind to something. Your horoscope has you in for a real treat on August 28.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, the calm you’ve been leaning on is starting to crack, and silence no longer shields you. That's OK. It's time to be fierce and unflinching, and face what cannot be ignored any longer.

On Thursday, raise your voice, claim your space, and stand your ground. Do not be tempted to shrink back into the shadows. On August 28, your soul needs the courage to move into bigger and better rooms, and you have one of the best horoscopes of the day because that's exactly what Thursday's astrological energy gives you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, what you thought was clear-cut has blurred into a spectrum. The neat black-and-white storylines you’ve relied on are dissolving, leaving space for something far more intricate, alive, and untamed.

On Thursday, growth comes from letting go of old beliefs, dismantling what no longer fits, and allowing complexity to take root. It’s messy. It’s unpredictable, yes. But it’s also rich, and certainly worth it. Will you embrace the uncertainty or cling to the familiar road that’s already outgrown you?

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, the spreadsheets, routines, and schedules that once kept your mind busy are fading into the background. In their place, your imagination is growing, and it refuses to be ignored.

Deep inside, a vision you’ve been quietly nurturing is emerging, demanding acknowledgment. The life you’ve been dreaming of is not in some distant future. It’s unfolding right now, when Uranus in Gemini sextiles Neptune in Aries.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, the foundations you lay now don’t need to be shackled to duty. Traditions, family patterns, and old loyalties are optional when they stifle your truth. On August 28, you can set yourself free.

This is your breakthrough and a chance to create roots that honor your independence and deepest needs. Reflect on what parts of yourself deserve care and cultivation, and which must be released to make room for growth.

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, when Uranus in Gemini sextiles Neptune in Aries, life is throwing a plot twist your way. Childhood friendships and connections you thought had vanished are reappearing like surprise guests in the middle of your story.

The narrative ahead is not meant to be solo. Rather, it’s a reunion tour, improvisational, alive with energy you didn’t anticipate. You don't have to be a lone wolf any longer.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.