6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On August 28, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance on August 28, 2025. Thursday is a Receive Day, led by the Earth Snake pillar during a Wood Snake year and Wood Monkey month.

In Chinese astrology, Receive Days open the channel to abundance. They’re not about chasing, they’re about letting in. With the Snake’s wisdom doubled, what arrives today often feels overdue, like something you’ve earned but didn’t know how to call in.

Advertisement

This is the kind of luck that comes in the form of debts being repaid, doors opening at the right moment, or even emotional relief that’s just as valuable as material gain. For six animal signs especially, August 28 delivers blessings that feel like the universe finally catching you up to what’s always been yours.

1. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

August 28 is your pillar day and your year, which means you’re the favored child of the Chinese zodiac right now. The Receive Day makes this alignment even sweeter. Something you thought you missed comes back around financially, like money owed. Or you might even feel it personally, like someone reaching out in a way you’ve secretly been waiting for.

Your abundance Thursday is the fruit of all the patience you’ve been showing. You’ll know it’s real because it feels like relief, like something settling back into its rightful place in your life.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Snake energy on Thursday harmonizes with you and the Receive Day turns that bond into tangible fortune. If you’ve been hustling with little to show, August 28 could bring the recognition, opportunity, or support you’ve quietly earned.

You might notice that instead of chasing, things begin landing in your lap. Expect an invitation, an agreement, or a long-delayed yes that makes everything better. Luck for you today feels like the world finally moving at your pace.

3. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, the August 28 Receive Day brings balance where you’ve been giving more than you’ve gotten. Thursday may deliver repayment, validation, or support from someone who hasn’t shown up before. The Snake influence highlights wisdom in connections, so your good fortune could come through a conversation that suddenly shifts how someone treats you.

This is the kind of abundance that makes you exhale. It’s not just about gaining something new necessarily, it’s about finally feeling like the scales are even.

4. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Snake energy usually challenges you, but Thursday it brings clarity. The Receive Day puts you in position to benefit from what falls away, almost like fortune arriving by subtraction. A commitment ends, a plan falls through, or someone else’s choice clears the way for something better to reach you.

Your abundance feels like freedom on August 28. It’s the exact moment you realize you’re no longer carrying what has been seriously draining you. What you gain is not only relief, but also fresh space for something meaningful to enter.

5. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Snake and Rooster share a natural harmony, and that connection is lit up for you on August 28. The Receive Day may bring a gift or acknowledgment that proves your persistence has been worthwhile. Financial or professional recognition could be part of this, but just as likely it’s someone finally meeting you with the seriousness you deserve.

Your good fortune lies in reciprocity. What you’ve been pouring out begins to circle back and it leaves you feeling richer not just in resources, but in trust.

Advertisement

6. Pig

Design: YourTango

For you, Thursday’s Receive Day delivers softness and generosity. The Earth Snake’s influence grounds it so it's not fleeting causing whatever comes your way on August 28 to have real staying power. That might be support from someone who truly means it or an opportunity that makes your life tangibly easier.

Luck for you is about relief. A knot untangles, a need is met, or a kindness finds its way back to you. By the end of the day, you’ll feel less like you’re bracing and more like you can finally rest in the good. Heck yes.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.