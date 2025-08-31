5 Zodiac Signs Experience The Very Best Horoscopes On September 1, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience the very best horoscopes on September 1, 2025. The first of the month brings a defining moment to a head for zodiac signs most affected by the last day of Mercury in Leo. Whenever a planet gets to the point where it's done in a sign, it strengthens. Mercury is vocal. Leo is proud. So, when you put the highest expression of these two energies together, you get a very communicative energy that holds back nothing.

That's what happens in the life of five astrological signs on Monday. They reach a point where there's nothing left to lose. Honesty is more than the best policy. It leads to happiness. It's a birthright that must be exercised immediately. Words must be said. Names must be mentioned, and thoughts that have been ruminating for too long must come out in their rawest form. It doesn't matter what happens in the aftermath. Courage takes risks, and these five zodiac signs will decide it's better to live in their truth than anywhere else on the planet. Let's see what this means for Monday, September 1 and how this leads to the best horoscopes of the day.

1. Virgo

Virgo, today you will experience the very best horoscope on September 1, and it only makes sense. The planet Mercury rules you, and when it finishes in Leo, it will enter your zodiac sign. This day is about ending one chapter of your life so you can begin a new one. You have been thinking about the future a lot lately.

Your birthday month often makes you nostalgic, wiser and more aware of what needs to change. You don't realize how much it is. You've had control over your life, and you've done a great job so far. But there are areas that you recognize are perfect opportunities for growth. And growth, since it starts in the mind, is also followed by a moment of sheer honesty.

You're going to be honest about what you don't want to experience anymore in your life, and this one has to do with spiritual ties that hold you back. Maybe you've felt held back by broken promises that hurt your heart.

Now, those gaping wounds begin to heal. This healing is a gift that keeps on giving. You no longer will compromise your desires for people or things that make you feel less than. You realize that there is no room for that in your life right now or ever again. The feeling you get when you take the first step and live your life authentically is incredible. It's the best feeling you've ever had. It's a great way to start the month, and you are here for it.

2. Leo

Leo, you will have the very best horoscope experience on September 1. You are ready to blow the lid off a life where you have felt small. With Mercury at its last day in your sign, it means you know that there is no more time for you to waste. You have to do what you need to do today or not at all. The idea of sticking to the usual won't work for you. So, you decide to be vocal about what you desire from life.

You decide to make the most of your life. You go beyond telling the universe or setting an intention on paper. Now, you act as though what you desire for your life is already present. You speak about it with friends and family. You share your ideas with strangers, and you ponder what it would feel like while doing errands.

Your world begins to change for the better, making today one of the best days of your life as a result. Your mindset shift has started to sink in, and it's a solid change. This change isn't about a headspace; it's real. You're really doing what you know you need to do, and the whole reality of your life shifts as a result.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, your horoscope experience for today, September 1, is going to be the best because you are going to exchange toxic love for the type of romance that is beyond your comprehension. You're tired of controlling lovers who think telling you what to do is what you need in life. Instead, you want to be with someone who you can talk to and tell the truth to, no matter what it is. You need a person who can see the beautiful mind you possess and understand that banter is a form of intimacy in relationships.

If you're in a relationship currently, and things have gone south, that doesn't mean you'll be sending your partner hiking soon. It may mean that today's Mercury in Leo helps you to have a heart-to-heart with meaning that is intense and understood. If you are looking for a new love, you'll be able to block and bless with precision. You don't need to text for a few days to figure out if you like someone; you'll just know.

Mercury ending its day in Leo is like a cosmic reset that helps you to stand firm on your resolve to not waste time anymore. You don't have to make a public declaration or share a quote on your wall. This day's horoscope is written in your heart, and you feel it in your soul. Today's the best for you because you are in the driver's seat of your love life, and you are writing the rules. Super good!

4. Aries

Aries, today's one of those days that, unless a person goes through it themselves, they can't even begin to comprehend the joy you will feel in your heart. You will be one of the happiest people in the world. Your joy will be complete, and it will all be because of Mercury in Leo on its last day. Mercury is about thinking and words, and Leo is about romance, creativity and new love.

You may find a new romance in an old, worn-down, hurting relationship. An old lover may come around at long last! Or you may find someone who touches your soul in all the right ways, and as a result. You feel reborn. This is so good, and as an Aries, you drink up the passion like a sponge. You don't need to do much about anything but make a decision that you're ready to have the best day of all.

It starts with you on September 1, and you will not be saying you don't need anyone. Instead, confess aloud that you do. Say it like you mean it, ram, and you know what will happen starting on Monday? The universe will come through in ways you only dared to dream.

5. Pisces

Pisces, if someone told you that you could have the best horoscope on Monday, you would not believe them. On September 1, you sense the winds of life changing, and in this altered energetic state, you move along with those vibes. Mercury in Leo is your house of shared resources, which means someone has been watching you closely and seeing how much you need and lack. That doesn't go unnoticed. Perhaps this person sensed your pride and determination and didn't want to step on any toes.

But you do need help, and you want to be saved. And after Monday, you'll find out that you have a hero in the wings of the world waiting to swoop you up and set you on soft ground. A soft place to land is going to be one of the best things you'll experience in your daily horoscope on Monday. It's never too late for life to start over again, Pisces.

You may not think that you have much time left to hit that reset button. But when Mercury leaves Leo and enters Virgo tomorrow, you'll realize you were wrong in all the best ways. And, being in the wrong frame of mind led you to the right place, because you worked harder to overcome. You grew during this time, and someone will love you for it. Your thoughts held you back, but they get replaced with renewed hope. How fortunate you will be!

