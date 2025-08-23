3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Abundance All Week, Starting On August 25

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract abundance into their lives the week of August 25 - 31, 2025. Specific laws of attraction govern abundance. One of the rules is that you must be ready to receive what you are asking for. Another rule is that you must believe it will come to you. There are times when you will be tested on the level of belief you possess.

For three Chinese zodiac signs, those tests will occur this week, specifically on Monday and Tuesday. However, they also have to work continuously towards what they want to accomplish every day of the week. By doing so, they attract abundance, being rewarded with the prize of having what they want from life. Here's what this means for these animal signs all week.

1. Goat

Goat, you have to finish what you start. This week, as you remove things from your life that are no longer productive or do things you enjoy, remember that all struggle has an end date. Letting go and avoiding pitfalls are productive. They provide you with the protection you need in life to welcome the blessings due to you in the form of abundance.

That's why on Saturday, August 30, during the Xin Wei Close day, it's time to rest and trust that good things come to those who wait. You don't have to struggle to earn abundance over the weekend. If you do all that you need to do without procrastinating or falling behind, Saturday will be an extremely restful day.

A Close day is a pause in the week to surrender your will over the care of the universe. Make time for counting your blessings. If you have a gratitude journal, take a moment to jot down what you appreciate about your life. That list will help you remain focused and aware of how good your life is right now, full of things you wish to have, such as health, friends, and love.

2. Ox

Ox, you attract abundance all week through the power of friendship. Starting on August 28, a Gui Hai, Ji Si Receive day, you get help from someone (particularly someone who may be a Snake or who has traits of this sweet and helpful animal sign). You find that if you work hard and give credit to others for work you do in group settings, there's a reward that follows.

You may receive a referral that will help you progress to the next level in your life. You might be able to get recommendations from friends and family for your future endeavors.

Many things are due to you, likely stemming from people you have helped in the past, either at work or personally. So, if you receive a gift, it's not just from a person. There's more to the energy of receiving all week for you, Ox, and it comes from an impact you made on someone else's life. Your karma has arrived!

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, the abundance that comes to you the week of August 25 begins with a life lesson in wisdom and patience. The day you'll experience abundance this week will be August 26, a Ding Mao 丁卯 Danger Day. This day may create problems that test your resolve. Remember: Danger Days are not meant to slow you down, so you can pay attention to life and enjoy the moment.

Don't rush into anything unnecessarily. Instead, pay attention to where you will find opportunities. Listen intently when you are in conversations. When making decisions, be cautious. Interestingly, being patient and careful can lead to abundance because you can handle trust on a high level. What seems like a setback is protection, shielding you from pitfalls that could drain your energy or resources.

As the week unfolds, you’ll find that choosing caution early pays off. By avoiding distractions and unnecessary risks, you preserve the space for abundance to flow naturally into your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.