5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes On August 16, 2025

On August 16, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes. On Saturday, the Last Quarter Moon rises in Taurus. As indulgent as Taurus is as a sign, the indulgence has now passed, and what remains is what truly sustains.

On Saturday, we don’t weep over the highs that have passed. Rather, we ground into what still matters. Five zodiac signs in particular focus on the real stuff that remains when all the spectacle fades. It's time to determine if our values can stand the test of time.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, what’s happening during the Last Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign is a soulful reclamation. You’re peeling off the outdated layers of performance, politeness, and pleasing-for-survival that have long been your armor.

The mirror you’ve been looking into, the one distorted by old expectations, projections, and stories, is finally being wiped clean. In its place, something real is emerging. On August 16, your true, authentic self is taking over, and that's an incredible thing.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you have great discipline. You've long handled responsibilities, ticked off boxes, and shown up like clockwork. But this moment on August 16 is asking for something entirely different.

You have one of the best horoscopes on Saturday as the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus invites in your spontaneity. Your raw creative pulse, the part of you that colors outside of the lines, is on full display. You are more than your output, so relax into what makes you feel whole.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, the idea of home no longer fits inside the neat definitions you were taught long ago. It’s no longer just about physical walls and postcodes, but about the feeling of belonging.

On Saturday, stay still for a moment so you can examine what steadiness actually feels like and release the inherited blueprints that never quite made room for your becoming. That may mean grounding where you are or letting the wind guide you elsewhere. Either way, you’re not betraying anyone by choosing to belong to the version of life that truly sees you.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, this Last Quarter Moon in Taurus will light a candle in the temple of your dreams, and that involves the future you secretly hope is possible. But here’s the thing: not everyone gets a seat at that future table just because they’ve been around you.

This lunation on August 16 invites you to sift through your networks and friend groups. Who really sees and understands you? Who’s just close enough to benefit?

5. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Saturday's astrological climate give you one of the best horoscopes all day. You're opening the dusty curtains of your relationships to figure out where you may have made permanence out of obligation and called it love.

There’s no need to burn it all down, but you do need to stop calling it true love just because it’s familiar. On August 16, under the Last Quarter Moon in Taurus, take a moment to examine your relationships under a microscope, and see what truth shines through. Renegotiate the terms of intimacy so you can feel what is real and true.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.