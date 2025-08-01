6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 3, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on August 3, 2025. This Sunday is a Receive Day, and the Dragon governs it, making it bold, visionary, and quietly powerful.

When paired with the Water Sheep month and Wood Snake year, the energy asks you to soften the grip on what hasn’t worked and become available for what wants to reach you. This isn’t a day for efforting. It’s a day for trusting that the right timing and right opportunities are already in motion and that some of the best wins come when you’re resting.

Advertisement

For these six animal signs, Sunday delivers the exact offering you didn’t know you were ready for but it fits like it’s always been yours.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Sunday is your animal sign's day, and something about it feels deeply personal. You might feel like you’re finally being seen the way you always wanted by a person, a company, or even by life itself. There’s recognition in the air, even if it’s subtle.

Advertisement

You’re not chasing anything today. You’re receiving confirmation that you’re already aligned. Whether it’s a career nudge, an emotional relief, or a long-lost connection finding its way back to you, your luck comes through ease and resonance. Let yourself enjoy what comes on August 3 without needing to question it.

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been carrying something that wasn’t really yours like an obligation, role, or an outdated belief about what you should do. And Sunday, it finally drops. What comes next is quieter, lighter, and surprisingly lucky.

Your win might look like an unexpected offer that gives you more space or a well-timed realization that lets you reroute in a way that feels way more aligned. You’re allowed to take the easier path today. You don’t have to prove anything for the good stuff to come in.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re the beneficiary of someone else's shift on August 3. A door opens because someone else changed their mind, made space, or finally understood what you’ve been saying all along. And it puts you in exactly the right place at the right time.

This is the kind of luck that feels like divine orchestration. It could come in the form of a cleared schedule, a new client, or something even more powerful like a sense of peace around something you thought would neverget resolved. Don’t rush it, just say yes when it shows up.

4. Goat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a beautiful Sunday for you, emotionally and energetically. Your animal signs is deeply supported by the Water month and Receive Day flow, and it shows in the little things. You can expect smoother communication, emotional validation, and a sudden wave of clarity around something you’ve been unsure about.

The good fortune on August 3 is relational. A conversation that once felt risky now feels restorative. A decision you’ve been dreading finally makes sense. Or maybe you just feel more connected to yourself. Your abundance is in your alignment today and from that alignment, the right support, timing, or resource finds you without effort.

5. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There’s a shift in power today and you’re the one benefiting. Maybe someone underestimated you, or maybe you underestimated yourself. Either way, something lands that proves you’re more ready, more wanted, and way more right than you thought.

Your luck comes in the form of being offered what once felt unavailable. A meeting gets rescheduled in your favor. A message comes through at the last second. Or a person finally says the words you’ve been waiting for. It’s not accidental, you’ve been building to this moment for longer than you realized.

Advertisement

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

You’ve outgrown something quietly, and today it’s like the universe catches up. You might feel a spontaneous sense of release on August 3 like you’re no longer emotionally tied to the thing that once kept you stuck. And once that releases, something better immediately appears.

It might be a cleaner opportunity, a truer connection, or an unshakable confidence in your next step. The Receive Day opens a portal for you to realize what was always yours. That realization alone is the source of Sunday'’s good fortune.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.