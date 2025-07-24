6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Luck & Abundance Starting On July 26, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting financial luck and abundance starting on July 26, 2025. Saturday’s Fire Monkey day arrives with Remove Day energy making it a powerful time to eliminate what’s blocking progress, clear debts (energetic or literal), and release habits or patterns that have kept money from flowing freely.

Because this day is aligned with movement and fire, the changes that begin now move fast. Remove Days don’t just delete, they reset. They clear the path for something new to enter. And with the Water Sheep month encouraging emotional alignment and the Fire Monkey’s agility at play, financial luck doesn’t just shift today. It starts building momentum that can carry into August and beyond.

Advertisement

Here are the six lucky animal signs starting a new chapter of financial abundance now.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

With Saturday ruled by your animal sign, the energy hits you directly. You may release something subtle that’s been slowing your progress, perhaps it's guilt, pressure to over-perform, or a belief that money has to be earned through struggle. The moment you detach from that, the energy snaps back into alignment.

Advertisement

A small financial breakthrough like an overdue payment, refund, or extra cash showing up out of nowhere might land today. But the real luck comes when someone takes you seriously in a way that sets the stage for consistent, long-term gain. You’re not hustling for scraps anymore. Your abundance era has arrived.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturday’s Fire element helps you burn off the doubt that’s kept you stuck in a holding pattern. Whether you’ve been undercharging, over-giving, or just avoiding a financial decision, something improves now and you stop negotiating with your own needs.

This is the start of a new dynamic with money. A budget becomes sustainable. A deal finally makes sense. Or someone in a position to help steps in without making it weird. The abundance you start experiencing is real and impacts all areas of your life where you've been struggling lately. And this time, the good fortune stays.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been in a long cycle of holding it together but starting on July 26 you'll see the pressure begin to lift. What kicks off on Saturday may seem small like a single email, a message, or a practical fix. But the ripple effect is bigger than you can imagine. A weight is taken off your shoulders and your energy is suddenly much freer.

What changes now isn’t just income. It’s your relationship to effort. You might start seeing results from something you’d given up on or realize that you’re finally in a place to make a smarter move. What was once draining you is gone. And now you get to build.

4. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With July 26 being a Wood Snake year and a Fire Monkey day, you’re catching the tailwind of momentum. An old chapter (financial or relational) is closing. You’re no longer funding what doesn’t feed you. And that decision unlocks something else entirely.

This shift may show up through a graceful exit like ending a subscription, wrapping a payment cycle, or no longer having to cover someone else’s slack. But in that space, a better solution fills in fast. The next chapter is more self-honoring and way more profitable.

5. Horse

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Something that felt stuck now shakes loose. Maybe someone finally responds. Maybe a number changes. Maybe a better option appears without effort. Whatever it is, the spell breaks and you start to see actual movement in your financial life, not just effort.

You don’t need to chase this luck. Let it come to you. An unexpected source might offer help or a delayed opportunity finally becomes available. The improvement isn’t just external either, it’s the end of your scarcity mindset altogether. You’re not scrambling anymore. You’re in your power again. Congrats.

Advertisement

6. Dog

Design: YourTango

Remove Days can be deeply cleansing for your animal sign and Saturday’s Fire Monkey energy gives you the boldness to cut ties with what’s been draining your resources. That might mean a physical bill, but more likely it’s a role you’ve outgrown or a pattern of saying yes when it costs you too much.

The moment you stop pretending it’s fine, a better option arrives. You may be offered a chance to change something logistical like a job, living costs, or obligation and that creates space for real financial ease. Don’t be afraid to say no to what is not feeling right in your gut. That one choice is what sets everything else in motion.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.