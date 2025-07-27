4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Monday, July 28

Four zodiac signs attract major abundance and luck on Monday, July 28, 2025. A beautiful relationship forms between Venus, the planet that rules love and material wealth, and Chiron, the healer in the sign of Aries. Together, these celestial beings help create a healing energy that centers on money trauma and strengthens hearts, aligning desire with hope.

Pisces, Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs especially feel the transcendental nature of what's going on today. They are open and receptive to what's going on in the world, and it inspires them to do something that they had never done before. Let's find out what's in store for love, money, success, and more for the four zodiac signs attracting major abundance and luck on Monday, according to astrology.

1. Gemini

Gemini, your zodiac sign will feel healing energy in your personal life and with friends as it relates to debts, unrepaid favors, and unmet promises. Pain points around things that you were due but never got, no matter how much of your life you poured into the relationship, start melting away. Perhaps you loaned someone money, and they didn't repay you. You think about abundance or luck, and your mind replays the tape of the past. Maybe you are spiritually blocked from new wealth as a result.

It hurts to trust someone with your pocketbook, because admit it or not, there's a part of you that aligns your self-esteem with financial matters and time. Your zodiac sign is associated with the bridge that connects the past to the future. So time matters, and history matters even more.

But today is different. You're not going to remember the scorecard. You may not want to ask for what is rightfully yours because you know that your friends may not have it. However, the idea of being taken advantage of has passed through your mind more than once. On Monday, July 28, you decide to let that part of you go and move on. It's helpful to you anyway because it frees you to go for what you want in the future.

2. Virgo

Virgo, today's horoscope reveals that you attract luck and abundance in the area of your career and from the resources of others. Sometimes, your self-sufficiency and desire to do things yourself get in the way of moving ahead.

You prefer not to depend on others. You want to do things yourself. Most of the time, that works, but on July 28, it occurs to you how much faster you can get a job done, which leads to luck and abundance if you collaborate with people in your life.

Yes, people may not be good with time, relationships or money. Sometimes they make poor decisions that affect you, but if you work as a team and are proactive, there's no problem you can't solve or prevent.

Learning that people are a resource, not a liability, is a massive shift in your perception that allows abundance to flow through. It's a lucky day for you, Virgo. You don't think of how someone is holding you back. Instead, you feel happy to partner and pair up now. This is the formula that leads to lasting luck that is majorly helpful to you.

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, today's list of zodiac signs who attract major luck and abundance includes you, and it's about love, romance and fun. You might have preferred to score the lottery, but the universe has something else in store for you on July 28.

When Venus speaks to Chiron, it helps restore hope in your life. When you feel hope, opportunities start to appear. When you are happy about life in the area of love, the world seems to feel safer to you.

You are naturally attractive to many people, but you sometimes put up guards because you don't want to be taken advantage of in the same way you have been in the past. Now, you realize there's a money connection between this frame of thinking and you want to change it.

That one shift in your perception creates more changes that allow you to make friends, improve your relationships, and, if you're single, meet someone who finds you irresistible. Being around people who love you for you is the luckiest thing to happen in your life before the month comes to a close. There's a lot to be said for an abundance of friends and goodwill. Go, Sagittarius.

4. Pisces

Pisces, the universe has spoken, and one of the ways it loves to talk to you is through luck and abundance in your home life. On July 28, there's a past relationship that you know needs to heal, and this could involve another person or a past version of yourself.

However, emotional blocks can hinder your ability to recognize your worth, so it's essential to allow yourself to release any negative feelings you have about asking for what you deserve.

Today, when Venus works with Chiron, you begin to feel safer in your skin. You start to gain confidence,e and that fosters a powerful sense of inner healing and courage that you need to take the next step in your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.