Money Coach Reveals The 3 Signs Someone Is Holding You Back Financially

Whether we like it or not, finances are an important part of any relationship. People need to be on the same page regarding the way they save and spend money, or else it could negatively impact their future.

That's why you also need to be wary of the ways in which someone may be preventing you from reaching your peak financial status. It may be difficult to face, but in the long run, you'll be glad you paid attention to the signs.

Here are 3 signs someone is holding you back financially, according to a money coach:

Money coach Nicole Victoria shared that the biggest financial decision you'll make in your life is who you marry.

"Your partner will either propel you forward in life, or they will hold you back," Nicole warned. "You deserve a partner who is your biggest cheerleader, not your biggest roadblock." If you're thinking you've hit a roadblock with your significant other, Nicole offered three signs to watch out for.

"Your partner will either propel you forward in life, or they will hold you back," Nicole warned. "You deserve a partner who is your biggest cheerleader, not your biggest roadblock."

The truth is, when you're aligned with your partner, everything becomes easier—your finances, your relationship, your life.

"If they are not considering how their actions today are impacting the long-term health of your financials, that's a red flag," Nicole said.

1. They disregard your financial goals

They constantly dismiss you whenever you share a financial goal you have. You may talk about how you want to save for a house or pay off your debt, but they won't take anything you say seriously.

Sadly, if you can't get on the same page about financial goals, it could be the death knell for your relationship. According to a study from 2014, financial incompatibility is one of the major causes of divorce, and 36%of couples feel being in a relationship that is not financially sound is unbearable.

Somebody who's going to be a key part of your life should take your financial goals seriously because you're building a future together, and any future needs to take finances into account.

2. They pressure you to spend beyond your means

Spending beyond your means isn't relegated to big purchases, either. It could be as simple as trying to get you to go out for dinner or order takeout regularly instead of staying in and eating the food you have.

These seemingly small financial decisions will add up over time, resulting in resentment and frustration. If your partner doesn't seem to care about how you are affected by these decisions, it could be a sign they don't care about your financial future.

"If they are not considering how their actions today are impacting the long-term health of your financials, that's a red flag," Nicole said.

3. They're hiding purchases or lying about debt

This type of deception is aptly referred to as financial infidelity. The simplest definition, according to Investopedia, is "couples with combined finances lying to each other about money."

Nicole shared examples of this deception, such as racking up credit card debt or secretly draining a savings account. You know that running joke about a spouse hiding shopping bags from their partner? Yeah, that counts as financial infidelity, too.

A survey from Bankrate found that 42% of American adults who were either married or living with a partner have kept financial secrets from that person.

"It's a breach of trust and can be devastating not only to your finances but to your relationship as well," Nicole said.

While it seems like financial infidelity or any of these three signs indicate that the relationship is irredeemable, it's important to ask yourself if you've been communicating openly and clearly with your partner about your concerns and financial goals. If you haven't, you might be partially to blame for the lack of financial compatibility in your relationship.

If you have communicated and even tried to build financial goals together to no avail, it might be time for some professional intervention. If that's not in the cards, your relationship might be on the rocks.

