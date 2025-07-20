6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Luck & Abundance On July 22, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant luck and abundance on July 22, 2025. Tuesday’s a Receive Day, guided by the Water Dragon (Ren Chen), in the Water Sheep month and Wood Snake year.

In Chinese astrology, Receive Days are about acceptance without resistance. The best things today may not come from chasing, pushing, or overworking but from recognizing what’s already ready to meet you.

The Water Dragon brings strong, fluid power and shifts everything when it moves. When paired with the deeply emotional Water Sheep, Tuesday becomes about letting fortune find you, especially if you’ve been trying to stay strong without asking for anything in return. For six animal signs, July 22 turns out to be a lucky day of abundance, reversals, and real relief.

1. Dragon

July 22 is your animal sign’s day, and the calendar reflects it loud and clear. With Water as the heavenly stem and Dragon as the earthly branch, you're in flow with the current. But whatever you do, don't reach. Let what is meant for you come.

Something makes its way back to you on Tuesday whether it's support you didn’t expect, attention you weren’t seeking, or someone realizing what you bring to the table. The abundance here is magnetic. Your only job is to be open enough to receive without bracing for the other shoe to drop.

2. Rooster

The time, effort, and patience gave in the past comes full circle on Tuesday. You might hear from someone who has been quietly admiring you from afar or get an offer you assumed had already gone to someone else. It could even be a refund or payout that puts money back in your account.

Your good fortune you receive on July 22 has roots. This isn’t beginner’s luck, it’s a full-circle win that honors your previous investment, even if you’d already written it off.

3. Goat

As the Water Sheep month continues on Tuesday, your energy is in harmony with the cosmic backdrop. And on this Receive Day, the luck you attract may come from someone else stepping up when you least expect it.

It looks like an unsolicited offer of help, someone choosing you without needing convincing, or something falling into place right as you were about to give up. The ease you’ve been craving arrives on July 22 without you having to fight for it any harder, but because you finally let go of having to do it all alone.

4. Snake

This Tuesday makes it clear that you were the right person all along. July 22 brings an opportunity to reclaim something you were either overlooked for or had to walk away from. It could be a message that reopens a door, a validation of your instincts, or someone publicly backing you up.

Abundance flows in when you stop questioning if you did too much or too little. You’ve done enough. What finds you now is a result of who you are as a person, not how hard you’ve worked to get here.

5. Ox

Something logistical finally eases up on July 22. That might be a schedule conflict resolving, an appointment opening, or a simple but long-overdue task finally getting crossed off. This is the kind of luck that shifts your day from you feeling like you’re just surviving to actually moving forward into a much more abundant new era.

Tuesday’s Water Dragon helps move stuck energy and you feel it most in the areas where you’ve been patient. You don’t need to orchestrate anything. Someone else sets the ball in motion and you just have to say yes.

6. Horse

Your ability to read the room pays off on Tuesday. Whether it’s a work situation, group dynamic, or even your own internal pacing, you recognize exactly when to step in and it works. The Water Dragon empowers intuitive strategy and you nail the timing.

You might receive acknowledgment, backup, or an opening to something you’d been secretly hoping for but hadn’t said out loud yet. The abundance on July 22 lands deep and it puts you back in sync with what you’re truly meant to be doing right now.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.